- The Its independent analysis often plays a key role in the Trump has promised that his health plan will "cover everybody" and offer cheaper insurance policies for individuals and small groups of people who buy insurance for themselves rather than getting coverage through their employers, which is the most common way Americans have health care insurance. But Outside analysts who have examined the proposal being advanced by In a comment on his Twitter account, Trump contended that his predecessor's signature legislation, popularly known as Obamacare, "is imploding." He added, "It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far! With early projections that the Republican proposal could cost millions of people their insurance and actually make insurance policies more costly for some, the "If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," Trump spokesman The CBO also will estimate the cost of the Republican plan for the federal government, which could augur well for the Trump repeal efforts if it suggests that changes in the Obama law would save the government money over the next 10 years. But if the opposite is true, then the repeal efforts could prove to be more difficult in They also want to offer low-income Americans tax credits to buy insurance but over the next few years curtail government spending on health care for poorer Americans, leaving individuals to pay more out of their own pockets for their medical bills than under the current law. However, the Republican lawmakers want to retain two of the most popular features of Obamacare: banning insurers from refusing to write policies for anyone because of a pre-existing medical condition, and allowing young people to stay on their parents' policies until they turn 26.
One thought on "Trump, Congress Await Key Assessment on Health Law Changes"
How can Sean Spicer say 20 million people do not want health coverage. They are the people who will not be able to afford your health care like me !
