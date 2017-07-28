Clicky
Sen. Wyden Issues Statement on Senate Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON, July 27 -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking Democratic member of the Senate Finance Committee, issued the following statement after the Senate vote to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act:

"Americans from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine can breathe a little easier after tonight's vote.

"This result is thanks to the voices of people around the country who stood up and spoke out for what they believed in.

"It is now time to work on a bipartisan basis to improve health care for every American."

  1. In Britain the negative vote last night on health care
    Would topple the party in power. Not so here, which is too bad. Instead we have a madman in charge of a bunch of asses.

