Sen. Wyden Issues Statement on Senate Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON , July 27 -- Sen. Ron Wyden , D- Ore. , ranking Democratic member of the Senate Finance Committee , issued the following statement after the Senate vote to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act:

"Americans from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine can breathe a little easier after tonight's vote.

"This result is thanks to the voices of people around the country who stood up and spoke out for what they believed in.

"It is now time to work on a bipartisan basis to improve health care for every American."