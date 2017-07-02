"Seven years ago, the Affordable Care Act extended access to more affordable health care to 20 million Americans, including nearly 100,000 people in my community alone. The
"Both Republican bills follow the same formula: Massive tax cuts for the wealthiest families in America, financed by massive cuts in health care support for the poor, seniors, the disabled, working families, and veterans. The profound moral bankruptcy reflected in these proposals is only matched by the damage they would do to our economy, because the cost of health care under these plans would swallow family budgets and shift unmanageable burdens to the states.
"
One thought on “Rep. Takano Issues Statement on Senate Republican Health Care Bill”
GOP claims lack of insurance companies willing to participate in state markets is main problem with ACA (Obamacare). How does their replacement plan address this?
