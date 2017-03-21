President Trump’s Budget Eliminates Money for Flood Insurance Mapping

"The maps are a critical aspect of the flood insurance program, the basis for both actuarial rates for each structure in a flood plain and for the implementation of land use policies to assure that unwise construction does not occur in high-risk flood plains," said As to mitigation of risk, the loss of funding to create new maps will lead to either of two extremely undesirable outcomes: 1. The maps will not be updated. As maps age they become more and more inaccurate, always on the low side because new construction fills the flood plain and water levels during a flood rise as a result. Shortly after Hurricane Katrina, when 2. The flood insurance rates will be surcharged to pay for mapping. This is likely the only way to pay for mapping if the Budget does not pay for it. The problem with this is that this will exacerbate the unaffordability problem that led to the pull back of many of the Biggart-Waters Act prices. Rates are also already surcharged to try to reduce or hold off more deficits (already a whopping Flood-mapping provides important information about where development is safe and unsafe, whether flood insurance is needed or not and how to effectively price coverage from one community to the next. It is not a parochial need that can be paid for by those who buy flood insurance; it serves the whole country and should be supported in the federal budget. CFA calls on [Category: Consumer Services] 11A-Kumar-5809923 11A-Kumar
"The maps are a critical aspect of the flood insurance program, the basis for both actuarial rates for each structure in a flood plain and for the implementation of land use policies to assure that unwise construction does not occur in high-risk flood plains," said
As to mitigation of risk, the loss of funding to create new maps will lead to either of two extremely undesirable outcomes:
1. The maps will not be updated. As maps age they become more and more inaccurate, always on the low side because new construction fills the flood plain and water levels during a flood rise as a result. Shortly after Hurricane Katrina, when
2. The flood insurance rates will be surcharged to pay for mapping. This is likely the only way to pay for mapping if the Budget does not pay for it. The problem with this is that this will exacerbate the unaffordability problem that led to the pull back of many of the Biggart-Waters Act prices. Rates are also already surcharged to try to reduce or hold off more deficits (already a whopping
Flood-mapping provides important information about where development is safe and unsafe, whether flood insurance is needed or not and how to effectively price coverage from one community to the next. It is not a parochial need that can be paid for by those who buy flood insurance; it serves the whole country and should be supported in the federal budget.
CFA calls on
[Category: Consumer Services]
11A-Kumar-5809923 11A-Kumar
One thought on “President Trump’s Budget Eliminates Money for Flood Insurance Mapping”
Anything that deters people along the coasts and rivers to build new buildings in flood-prone should be encouraged.
Retailers Ask House to ‘Close the Book’ on Obamacare by Passing Repeal-and-Replace Legislation
Arkwright Insurance Brokers Announces the Addition of a New Range of Insurance Products to Their Current Portfolio
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Ownership Tilts to Broader Mix of Life Products
- Survey Says: 79% of Americans Shun Advisors
- Only 18% Are Confident About Retirement Savings
- California Company Targets People’s Pensions
- STCi New Business Premium Up 13 Percent in 2016
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Oklahoma Looks To Roll Back Required Health Care Benefits
- Health Insurance Premiums Under ACA vs. AHCA: County-Level Data
- Zenefits Ordered To Pay $26,000 For Licensing Violations In Iowa
- PIA Opposes Proposal To Allow Health Insurance Sales Across State Lines
- Global Obesity Has Reached Pandemic Levels
Life Insurance