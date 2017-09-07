Governors back bipartisan Senate bid to control health costs

Trump has threatened to block federal subsidies to insurers for lowering deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for millions of lower-earning customers, calling them bailouts for insurance companies. Leaders of the
The support from the governors seemed to further isolate Trump on the issue. But with partisan feelings heightened by the failed Republican effort to dismantle former President
Health panel chairman
"The more we try to do, the less likely we are to succeed" because of opposition, Alexander said.
In testimony Thursday to the health committee, three Republican and two Democratic governors backed continuing those payments. Most said they should be extended for at least two years.
Gov.
The governors also backed more state flexibility to decide coverage requirements and federal aid to help insurers afford high-cost customers with serious conditions.
Alexander and the committee's top Democrat, Sen.
Their work comes as Sens.
The measure has drawn support from Trump and Vice President
Even
"We'll consider it, but as we saw, this isn't easy" to get 50 votes, said No. 2
US Gastroenterologists May Thwart Uptake of New Biosimilars Such as, Pfizer’s Inflectra and Merck/Samsung Bioepis’ Renflexis, by Choosing an…
Senate passes $15B disaster aid measure, debt limit increase
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
Life Insurance