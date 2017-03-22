Clicky
1 comment

CONGRESSMAN COMER DISCUSSES HEALTH CARE POLICY WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Comer had the opportunity to ride on Air Force One with President Trump yesterday to and from Louisville.

The congressman spoke at length with the president about health care in the first district. The president mentioned Congressman Comer's name twice during his nationally televised speech last night.

This morning, in a Republican congressional meeting with all 241 GOP members, President Trump referenced Congressman Comer several times during his closing arguments with the undecided members on the health care bill.

"It was an honor to ride with President Trump on Air Force One. We had a very productive discussion. The first district is a rural district, and I want to make sure my constituents get the best possible health care. I want to thank the president for working to repeal and replace Obamacare," Rep. Comer said.

The vote on the American Health Care Act is expected to take place this Thursday, March 23rd.

Read this original document at: https://comer.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-comer-discusses-health-care-policy-president-trump

One thought on “CONGRESSMAN COMER DISCUSSES HEALTH CARE POLICY WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP”

  1. Honestly I really don’t understand how anybody that voted for the trump traveling circus can continue to have support for him seeing how his family are harvesting the money for themselves through HIS health plan….what a joke ….and my laugh somewhat cruel is that the people that are his base will be screwed…..hahaha
    Hill dog was a very flawed candidate…but really I can almost hear…LOCK HIM UP

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

