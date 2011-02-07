Tejas Seguros – A New Texas Auto Insurance Source

February 4, 2011, Irving, TX: Alternative Risk Consulting, LLC (ARC), an insurance services organization located in Irving Texas, has launched a new brand of personal auto insurance named "Tejas Seguros" to the Texas market. The brand is designed to broaden the firm's support for Spanish speaking drivers in the state.

For many years, ARC has been a leader in developing systems and products which have been attractive to drivers of all backgrounds and has now raising its visibility in the Hispanic community.

Through Independent Agents, Tejas Seguros offers consumer product information in Spanish in its printed material and its website, www.TejasSeguros.com. It also offers customer service and claims support through trained bi-lingual professionals.

"It can be difficult to evaluate options, make decisions and communicate service needs when you're in a new country", said ARC's CEO, Richard Asprey. "We've made it our business to help others transition more easily to their new homeland".

Agents interested in representing Tejas Seguros are invited to contact:

Patti Romo, Marketing Manager at 972-827-3651 or Patti.Romo@TejasSeguros.com