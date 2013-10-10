Humana Partners with VRI to Pilot Enhanced Medical Alert Systems for Its Medicare members [Health & Beauty Close – Up]

|Proquest LLC
According to the company, beginning in late July,
"We know that a third of people over age 65 fall at least once a year, and nearly half cannot get up without help," said Humana Cares / SeniorBridge Vice President of Telephonic Clinical Operations
The VRI medical alert system is easy to use. When help is needed, the member simply pushes a button on the device and a Care Center representative answers the call and gets the help needed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. VRI also uses the device to track motion and is alerted if the device senses a lack of activity that may signal a health emergency.
"We are excited to work with
Using technology, the PERS device:
-Automatically detects when someone wearing the device falls and calls them to see if they're okay.
-Uses GPS-tracking to help find the member if he/she can't call out or doesn't answer calls.
-Can work like a two-way, hands-free radio anyplace where AT&T's cellular network is active.
-VRI is providing the monitoring of the systems through trained responders at its call center located in
Humana Cares / SeniorBridge,
VRI is a provider of telehealth monitoring, monitored medication dispensing and adherence solutions, and medical alert systems serving 100,000 actively monitored clients across the country.
