MassMutual Leads in Whole Life in 1Q 2017

MassMutual Life finished as the top seller of whole life insurance in the first quarter 2017, industry tracker Wink’s Sales & Market Report said this week.

MassMutual was the top whole life seller in 2016.

In the first quarter, the company generated new sales of $142 million and a market share of 15 percent, said Sheryl J. Moore, president and CEO of Moore Market Intelligence and Wink Inc., publisher of the life and annuity industry data tracker Wink’s Sales & Market Report.

Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica, Penn Mutual and Americo rounded out the top five companies for whole life sales, Wink said.

Penn Mutual’s Guaranteed Choice Whole Life was the best-selling whole life product for whole life sales, for all channels combined, Wink said.

First-quarter whole life sales were $933.1 million, Wink reported.

Top 10 Whole Life Companies 1Q 2017

1. MassMutual Life

2. Mutual of Omaha

3. Transamerica

4. Penn Mutual

5. Americo

6. One America

7. Foresters

8. American National

9. AIG

10. Lafayette Life

Channel Leaders 1Q 2017:

Bank: Pacific Life

Broker/Dealer National Full Service: Nationwide

Broker/Dealer Independent: Phoenix Companies

Career: Transamerica

Direct Response: Mutual of Omaha

Independent Agent: Americo

Top Selling Products by Channel 1Q 2017:

Overall: Penn Mutual Guaranteed Choice Whole Life

Bank: Pacific Life Flex Protector II

Broker/Dealer National Full Service: Nationwide YourLife WL 100

Broker/Dealer Independent: PHL Variable Phoenix Remembrance Life

Career: Penn Mutual Guaranteed Choice Whole Life

Direct Response: American General Life Guaranteed Issue WL

Independent Agent: United of Omaha Living Promise - Level Benefit

