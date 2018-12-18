Democratic AGs File Challenge To ACA Ruling

Democratic state attorneys general from 18 states filed a motion Monday night challenging a Texas federal judge's ruling that struck down the Affordable Care Act.

The state officials filed an expedited motion to clear the way for an appeal.

The motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, asks the court to clarify the impact of the ruling and confirm that the ACA is still the law of the land.

The attorneys general asked that Judge Reed O'Connor issue an order clarifying that the ACA must be enforced by federal and state governments while the case is appealed, or that he issue a stay on the impacts of his ruling.

The state officials noted that O'Connor's opinion created confusion about whether the ACA will be unenforceable once the repeal of the individual mandate takes effect Jan. 1. They also asked that he certify his opinion so it can be appealed to the Fifth Circuit. They asked for a response by Friday.

O’Connor struck down the law on Friday, ruling that the mandate requiring people to pay a penalty for not having health insurance is unconstitutional. He also ruled the law’s other provisions, including protections for patients with preexisting conditions, are invalid, according to a New York Times report. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court.