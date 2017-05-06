Trump: ‘Obamacare dead!’ but Jupiter woman fighting cancer is ‘terrified’

May 06 --President Donald Trump tweeted a day after House passage of sweeping changes to the Affordable Care Act, "ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great."

Barbara Abernathy of Jupiter , one of 3.1 million Floridians with a pre-existing condition, had a different reaction: "Terrified."

She did not just watch from afar. She traveled to Washington D.C. to try to talk South Florida members of Congress out of replacing the 2010 health law. The GOP -led House passed the overhaul by a narrow 217-213 vote on Thursday, the most significant legislative moment of Trump's term to date.

Abernathy, 53, is a patient advocate who has battled leukemia herself. Unexpectedly, she had to get treatment at a hospital after getting off the plane, she said. Then she got up and went to the halls of Congress to talk to members' staffs.

Letting states change the rules and put people with pre-existing conditions in high-risk pools threatens to make coverage unaffordable for people who need it most, she argued. She watched the bill pass and head to the Senate .

"I think I was torn between outrage and just a deep, profound sadness for our country," Abernathy said.

Others see things heading in the right direction. In Jensen Beach , Debi Carlstrom , a constituent of U.S. Rep. Brian Mast , R- Palm City , described her reaction as "cautiously optimistic."

Carlstrom and her husband are self-employed, shut out of Affordable Care Act subsidies by their income, and they say the health law has only made things worse for them.

"The bill still has to go through the Senate ," Carlstrom said. "Ultimately, I would like to see a final bill that allows choice in our coverage options and competition among insurance providers so that our $17,000 a year premium with a $12,500 deductible goes down to pre-Obamacare levels, when we paid $7,000 a year in premiums with a $1,000 deductible."

The revised American Health Care Act has not yet been scored by the Congressional Budget Office . CBO projected a March version would have pushed 24 million people out of health coverage.

Supporters say it stands to bring down costs for healthier, younger and higher-income people. It removes ACA taxes, penalties and subsidies and adds tax credits that include people with higher incomes. And to win over GOP members beseiged at town meetings, the latest version of the bill provides an extra $8 billion over five years for people with pre-existing conditions.

"Individuals with pre-existing illnesses and injuries and conditions are going to be covered," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Friday on Fox and Friends. "The president has made that commitment. This bill that passed in the House yesterday will make certain that is the case."

That was important to Rep. Tom Rooney , R- Okeechobee , who voted yes.

"I promised my constituents at my town hall in Englewood that I would only support a bill that keeps these important protections for people with pre-existing conditions," Rooney said. "This bill provides states with funding to help cover the costs of enrollees with expensive medical conditions in the individual market. And let me be clear, because this is important, insurers in states that set up their own systems are still expressly prohibited from denying coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions."

But covered at what price? Provisions that allow states to opt of certain ACA requirements open the door for insurers to charge sick people more, said Timothy Jost , emeritus professor at Washington and Lee University's School of Law and an author and specialist in health law. States can choose a reinsurance program or high-risk pool to cover sick people.

The bill says "nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting insurers to limit access to health coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions," but Jost said "that is precisely what health status underwriting does. Health status underwriting could effectively make coverage completely unaffordable to people with pre-existing conditions."

Rep. Mast , who voted for the House bill, said he cares about people with serious health challenges because he is one. He said he believes the money will be sufficient.

"Like millions of Americans, I have a pre-existing condition," Mast said. "As a result of my time in the military, I lost both of my legs and sustained other internal injuries that continue to impact my health care to this day. I care about this issue. I believe it is my responsibility to be the staunchest advocate for people out there that also have pre-existing conditions, and I will be."

But an addtional $8 billion over five years for pre-existing conditions is a drop in the bucket compared with what is really needed, and it pales in comparison to what amounts to a $1 trillion tax cut for companies and wealthy people, opposing groups said.

"Since this bill allows states to waive protections for pre-existing conditions, Floridians with cancer, diabetes and asthma could be denied life-saving health care coverage," said Joseph Pennisi , executive director of the Florida Policy Institute , which calls itself a "common-sense" think tank promoting general prosperity in Lake Mary . "The last-minute amendment to the AHCA , which added $8 billion to fund high-risk pools, comes nowhere close to covering the cost of care for people with pre-existing conditions."

The bill also lets states receive capped Medicaid funding in block grants. As Pennisi sees it, Florida lawmakers will "inevitably" find themselves confronted by shortfalls of billions of dollars for health programs. They can raise taxes, reduce spending on education or transporation or other needs, or "more likely," sharply restrict health coverage and benefits, he said.

The American Medical Association opposes the bill, as does AARP . The senior advocacy group says the bill lets insurers raise premiums sharply on people ages 50 to 64, in what it calls an "age tax."

"It was a GREAT day for the United States of America !" Trump tweeted after House passage. "This is a great plan that is a repeal & replace of ObamaCare. Make no mistake about it."

But Abernathy thinks the mistake is passing the House bill.

"I don't care if I'm sick and if I'm weak, I'm going to be saying something," she said. "In America, we can do better."

