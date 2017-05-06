Trump: ‘Obamacare dead!’ but Jupiter woman fighting cancer is ‘terrified’

She did not just watch from afar. She traveled to
Abernathy, 53, is a patient advocate who has battled leukemia herself. Unexpectedly, she had to get treatment at a hospital after getting off the plane, she said. Then she got up and went to the halls of
Letting states change the rules and put people with pre-existing conditions in high-risk pools threatens to make coverage unaffordable for people who need it most, she argued. She watched the bill pass and head to the
"I think I was torn between outrage and just a deep, profound sadness for our country," Abernathy said.
Others see things heading in the right direction. In
Carlstrom and her husband are self-employed, shut out of Affordable Care Act subsidies by their income, and they say the health law has only made things worse for them.
"The bill still has to go through the
The revised American Health Care Act has not yet been scored by the
Supporters say it stands to bring down costs for healthier, younger and higher-income people. It removes ACA taxes, penalties and subsidies and adds tax credits that include people with higher incomes. And to win over
"Individuals with pre-existing illnesses and injuries and conditions are going to be covered," Health and Human Services Secretary
That was important to Rep.
"I promised my constituents at my town hall in
But covered at what price? Provisions that allow states to opt of certain ACA requirements open the door for insurers to charge sick people more, said
The bill says "nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting insurers to limit access to health coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions," but Jost said "that is precisely what health status underwriting does. Health status underwriting could effectively make coverage completely unaffordable to people with pre-existing conditions."
"Like millions of Americans, I have a pre-existing condition," Mast said. "As a result of my time in the military, I lost both of my legs and sustained other internal injuries that continue to impact my health care to this day. I care about this issue. I believe it is my responsibility to be the staunchest advocate for people out there that also have pre-existing conditions, and I will be."
But an addtional
"Since this bill allows states to waive protections for pre-existing conditions, Floridians with cancer, diabetes and asthma could be denied life-saving health care coverage," said
The bill also lets states receive capped
The
"It was a GREAT day for
But Abernathy thinks the mistake is passing the House bill.
"I don't care if I'm sick and if I'm weak, I'm going to be saying something," she said. "In America, we can do better."
One thought on “Trump: ‘Obamacare dead!’ but Jupiter woman fighting cancer is ‘terrified’”
So does this mean that the Senate, House, (all the powers that be ) will have this Insurance also, if the President made that so then you can bet that they would go to real battle over insurance premiums!!! You all talk a lot but don’t see any of you doing the walk! Well Mr President what say you? Are you willing to have this great Insurance?
