The 48-year-old
“I do need the Medicaid support to survive and if this bill passes, I’ve got to have you help me convince private insurance that staying in my home is important,” Patera told
“I’m worried about keeping a job that I love as an advocate for people with disabilities. I’m already planning for retirement. If this bill passes, I’m afraid I’m not going to get that choice. We deserve a system that works.”
Nearly a hundred Montanans concerned about the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Republican legislation working its way through
In
“This Medicaid thing is going to hit rural states in a big way,” Tester told the crowd. “Rural states like
About 216,600 Montanans are insured under Medicaid. Nearly half of those are children, about 96,850. The program also covers about 19,000 adults with disabilities, like Patera.
“He’s had a number of medical problems and he’ll need coverage going forward,” said
An analysis by
“Whenever you hear the federal government say block grants, think cuts.
In 2016 under a provision of the Affordable Care Act,
Under the
Goodnow said that change will kick about 79,000 Montanans off their insurance.
“If this goes through,
Tester told those in attendance that he expects the
Montana’s other senator, Republican
“This (healthcare) is a sixth of the economy. It affects everyone’s life at some point or another and to not have an open discussion on this for months is not the right way to go,” Tester said.
One thought on “Tester hears pleas from at-risk Medicaid recipients at town hall”
I have been on too many sides of this issue. As a provider in Community Class 1 trauma centers (ICU), pilot program design & later public health – I haave done primar prevention of epidmics, implementation, wrote cost containment Policy & Procedures , quality assurance, design of implementation to a disinfrachised population of inmates with HIV and AIDS, epidemic cessation and prevention in the county sector, and a surveyor In healthcare facilities, provided expert opinion for Assembly and Senate Bills on 5 occations, worked with Employee Health in several areas and epidemic prevention in vaccine preventitive disease for Katrina Victims. My sister has worked 35plus years in VA Hospital Systems, and a step brother doing simalar work in Mental Health in Texas. We were milatary brats in an enlist family very poor. We all paid our own education and 3 of us have masters. I was a military daughter, wife, omsbudsman to a captain, mother to 2 vets (1 disabled) and I was medically retired victum due to a
sick building exposure for 1.5 years (state rented building) and treatment modalities.
The problem of health care at hand is a very complicated issue. You first want to do the morally, ethically, humanitarian correct thing to produce the best outcome for clients vs clients feeling medicine should provide everything regardless of costs ( just check an OB/GYN physicians insurance premiums on protection of thier license). Things that you would never dream of like a Family Member feeling cause they did not take care of mom or dad- will push up costs, economics- employment, health insurance (which are a for profit business), providers (that have trained as for me 15 years with over $125,000 in costs for education, let alone time spent and sacrifices made by themselves and thier families), doctors, social workers (these people are extremely humanitarian as there education is monsterous yet get paid the least), K-12 health providers, business people that are not humanitarians are very guilty of driving up costs. Science too, with the costs of electron microscopes, CT/MRI/Neuclear medicine and other radiographic medicine, tort lawyers (not all but most)care little about the clients but what precentage the are going to get at the end, pharmacutical companies, pressures to cure diseases that are monumentaly difficult and the list could go on.
I think I heard it best from a Hospital Chaplin when my husband was dieing of cancer in the brain… I was in the hospital and was making my advance directives & some medical personel were having problems with me at 51 wanting to be a no CPR patient…. he stated, “Americans are the people as a nation who think DEATH is optional.”
We see it in hospitals and homes, even theology has in some cases conformed to this underlying desire to have quality of life, or the penalties believed to be imposed on a life lived not so well… some religions teach a suicide bomb will get the a thousand virgins, others fears because they are eternally going to be in the worst place possible for acts during tier life. Even prodestants can not agree on a life – some thing that they are going to be taken to heaven right at death and then others not. New fears of evironmental, political nature of we are going to have to be survivalist and money being pored in to prevention of that.
Prime movies on health issues is on Netflix one put out by BBC three part “Filthy Cities” verses “Poverty, Inc.” You wont like the truth of any of those but the problems have been with us since near the beginning of creation.
Look just last year at Haiti…. it wasn’t bad enough that 2010 brought a devistating earthquake, but nations giving financial aid to assist rebuilding… too much money stolen by companies overcharging for rebuilding, prevented most of it. Hundards of thousands of people still living like squaters then in 2016 experiencing a catagory 5 hurricane. Many of those people drown. Katrina in 2005; over (I forget) 500 or 1000 doctors standing at the boarder of Mexico ready to render aid to the country that most glorify, the USA for all our help in years past. The US said, no they could not come help a place less then 700 miles away because US contractors.
Should we have stem cell research and what will those organs cost. The fetus that has heart malformation or spina bifita- should we do surgery in utero to fix this and at whos expense?
About 15 years ago, it was anounced the most medical dollars in the US were spent in the last 8 weeks of someones life. Yet doctors and nurses know these patient can not be helped yet threats by families of legal action.
Vioxx became a legislative issue. Miss trust of vaccinations cost dollars and lives. So many things. Im a medical scientist that was in healthcare.
The bioethical issues anywhere can not be legislated.
Dr Jack Kavorcian assisting some who knows they are facing misery and horrific challenges by families to care for a family member with a fatal disease, these clients chose to want to end their lives yet the MD who assisted, was imprisoned… why? The US and others are terrified of euphenasia because of what Hitler and Nazi Doctors did.
Just read the book intitled by the same name “Nazi Doctors” will explain the challenges of health care costs in Germany after the imposition of world courts saying Germany must repay the costs of WWI. In less then 20 years the concept of “a good death” was made into a monster and the economics of it. (Wish Spielberg or others woul make a real documentry about that. But they don’t cause people would not go see it. We don’t want to see the realities)
Cars and planes made Nuclear Families and so grand partents don’t live around sons, daughters and other family members so the US of all nations have a very unrealistic Idea about life, ageing, death.
We are fracking for oil but who wants to give up cars because Oklahoma and now Venezula are experiencing massive earthquakes. That produces preventable injury.
Pull off the internet what this Paris Accord is about… the UNited Nations draft of 2030 goals for the world. President Trump is taking heat over pulling out. Yet, if you read it, it is about social systems wanting to end poverty, malnution and death….
All these things facter into health care costs. Family Planning has gotten it too. I am not going to talk about that.
Drug addicts and sexual behavior created the AIDS epidemic, and a little known book called, “And the Band Played On” & many actors even worked to make the 2 1/2 inch book into a movie… people don’t watch. Now you have criminals in CA that are imprisoned and the question was, do you treat inmates at the same standard as the public. The inmates got better care then any private person with insurance could afford. Life expectancy increased and for a while it baffled us, until we realized an incarcerated population were not being exposed to normal vectors that would otherwise cause there demize. Meds alone for one antiviral drug was costing tax payers of CA over $1200/ month per patient and most were on three drugs. Let alone we had to feed them better then the regular prisoners. House them individually to prevent exposure to other diseases. The inmates figured out after parol, they could not afford the treament and would reaffend to break parol to come back… why? Healthcare! It is in great part why California can not get out from under the burden of debt.
It is hidden but Prop 13 and HIV/AIDS are in large part Greed, politics and health care… Gov Jerry Brown could tell you this story …. Schools and Corrections: (Class action suites) Gate’s Consent Decree, and Shoemate Case in CA
Society has got to legilate this. They need to understand grief to greed. Science vs military costs and healthcare costs. Pollution of the environment with trash (plastics dont biodegrade) and building over trash dumps can produce 15 years later methaine gas znd other carcinogines and disease chemicals.
My husband, I believe, died from benzene exposure from cutting PVC as a plumbing manager at a hardware store while I paid for his education to change occupations brought about by CA economy. It resulted in him getting Acute Lymphocytic Luekemia in the brain. Doctors would not tell his parents that he was going to die no matter what they did. (Canadians dont trust medical people because of socialized medicine thus the villified me) HIPPA that was started to prevent insurance companies from passing information to prevent denial of purchasing insurance (mostly if they changed jobs) has now prevented family, spouses and so many others grief… as lawyers have expanded the laws. Doctors know cancer patients do better with hope, cancer drugs are through the roof, doctors cant afford to level with patients that they are probably going to die cause no amount of statistics will say – you will die & the next patient wont. We can say 15% will be alive at 1 year and 0 (zero) will be alive at 2 years. That was a 55 year old man and those parents were in love since 11 got married at 24, came to the US at 29 and this was their first child who was concieved over thier honeymoon… they were Roman Catholic and at 79 they could not face it… and doctors did not tell them. There is more I could tell but the bottom line was ove 3 million in hospital costs alone, not to include out patient, gas, time, travel every day 45 minutes each way… and mom and dad cared for him cause I was too sick from the effects of that sick building.
Oh and that sick building was a state rented building with 20,000 state employees. One of four air conditioners went out. The owner in cost savings measures did not replace it. After at least me and many other employees getting sick over 18 months, the cause was discovered and the owner replaced a $15-16K unit. But I can tell you in my health care costs alone, it would have paid for them to change it over 75-100 times to date.
Those are the realities. Those are emotional issues. Those are moral and ethical issues. You can not legislate that. You can not put a price on the greed or sin that caused any of it. It takes decades in many instances. My step sister is a 5 year surviver of Oat cell cancer… she got at 52. She smoked since she was 13, and inhaled second hand smoke for 15-16 years in the tavern she owned… yesterday her photo on facebook said good buy to the cancer center where her follow-up was. Did she cause her own disease? Does any of us cause the illnesses and trauma? What anout all those vets that drink and ride motorcycles with PTSD. The war did not kill them but the motorcycles did, or if they are like my son at 29 he was a disabled vet from Iraqi Freedom, non-combatant. Now he can add to the 70% disablity, permanent nerve damage to his right leg and over 4 years of treatment. Was it the 19 yo that made an illegal U turn or the fact my son had been drinking at a Hank Williams Jr concert. Hes a good dad with a wonderful work ethic and is father to 6 grandkids. But don’t wake him up. He thinks he’s in Iraq in his dreams. He drinks to take memories away from at least 3 ambuses as he was a Seabee. First ambush the 15 Seabees ran out of bullets, they fought with baynets. But did he cause it? The President who wanted to vindicate his daddy from Kawate Oil Fires? The Bin Lauden followers that created the bombing of 9/11 that instigated that war? And who should pay the medical costs?
I don’t know… but I know many of the reasons health costs are rediculous. One of my Doctor’s who teaches and practices says the AMA and ADA states if lawyers and insurance agences got out of the equation health care costs would go down. Also if pharmacutical companies and FDA that makes each successfull drug go thru at least 10 years of clinical trials to get a drug to market. Or the pharm reps that give doctors bennies behind the scenes to order a new drug costing $2700/ month when an older antibiotic would do the job for $35-40.
Or vaccines that the drug cost was $29 dollars for hep b vaccine plus administration costs were over $200 per office visit and it took a series of 3 vaccinanations in 1988. But the same drug was being sold to Japan & Korea for $1.29 per vaccine and administration for less the $5.
Have I told you enough? I could go on where and why… but with all of my might, with all of the Public Health professions might from CDC and NIH to Doctors without Boarders and the WHO… there is no amount of money to fix those problems.
Families have to accept not every conception is there a child. Not every person lives to 70. Not every disease is going to have a cure. Not every insurance agency, (car, life, or health) lawyer, company, contractor, politican is moral, ethical. And in life 100% of us are going to die.
My daughter died over 41 years ago because of a patrolium crisis. I told you about my late husband who died 5 years ago. I can tell you I came into health care a) to help prevent un-necessary death and b) to make a decent wage to support my eldest as a single mom. I I did not know that no amount of education, tears, sleepless nights and days and all of the best work I could do, could not help me personally or others. But because I strived to be the best at whatvI did, and my over whelming desire I came from poverty to help and paid for my own education. I achieved one thing, I can support myself even on disablity at 42… and my family and spouse not only with food but with health care. None of those hospitals I worked for ever provide even an option of health insurance or retirement either. One hospital did tuition reimbursement for full- time employees. But my marriage ended (like 75-80% of nursing students that are married at least 30-40 years ago. My children did not always have a mom around either, but they never went hungry or without a roof. I pay the price in the relationships my children express to me today. In there 30s they are beginning to understand some of the decisions I faced, but both are boys.
Ok enough you want to know more, contact me. All of my education was at nationally and internationally accredited schools. And last year in 2016 I was given one of the Presidental Volunteer Awards even disabled I try and give. But I have lived in poverty more then once and my mother’s humanitarianism and my fathers work ethic are why I was who I became. So. If you dont call, I do understand not everyone wants to know all the problems for congress, most health care professions can not even begin to tell you or have the drive to. But I can tell you of a few, Ben Carson for one. I share many of the same background that drove him. I will be 59 soon. Thanks for reading and allowing me to share. May God Bless You and Grant Wisdom and though I know we can not fix all the problems, if we could make a dent, it would be worth it.
If you use this, please use discresion as I do not want to jeopordize my income or health care.
Top Law Firms in NH
Illinois General Assembly Advances Vital New Health Insurance Consumer Protections
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- More Plan Sponsors Offering Roth Contributions In 401(k) Plans
- Nationwide Offers Care Concierge Service
- The Hartford Reduces Pension Liabilities By $1.6B
- How Netflix, Amazon and Millennials Impact Insurance Sales Online
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Colonial Life Report Encourages Bigger View Of Employee Benefits
- Senate Repeal Bill Leaves Insurers Feeling Bad
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
Life Insurance