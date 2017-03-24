Rep. Dent to Oppose House Health Care Bill

( "The American health care system is in need of reform. The Affordable Care Act, which I voted against seven years ago, has failed to live up to the promises of the previous Administration. Too many Americans have seen their health care costs rise, insurers are fleeing the marketplace, and businesses are struggling under the increased costs and regulations. In Over the past few weeks, I have diligently reviewed the American Health Care Act and recently proposed Amendments. I have spoken with constituents, leaders in the health care patient and provider community, Republican and Democrat Governors, Senators, the President and many others. After careful deliberation, I cannot support the bill and will oppose it. I believe this bill, in its current form, will lead to the loss of coverage and make insurance unaffordable for too many Americans, particularly for low-to-moderate income and older individuals. We have an important opportunity to enact reforms that will result in real health care transformation--bringing down costs and improving health outcomes. This legislation misses the mark. I hope that the House can step back from this vote and arbitrary deadline to focus on getting health care reform done right to ensure that American families have access to affordable health care." Read this original document at: http://dent.house.gov/index.cfm?p=PressReleases&ContentRecord_id=C5448A50-4F80-4998-9416-62D80686F256&ContentType_id=C6EC3657-DC1E-476F-8D55-369892A8B74D&Group_id=7a83093f-b0df-4c08-affb-9f5cf4ef7c2a
Finally the republicans replace the interests of the people before the drug companies, insurance companies and tax cuts for the 1%. Why not improve Obamacare? This repeal and replace has always been another way of negating Obama’s presidency. Why don’t the republicans and democrats stop warring and do the jobs they were hired by the people to do? They are always fighting like children. This is not a football game. Do your jobs or you won’t have one in 2018.
