Today's House vote is a big step in the wrong direction for American consumers and the American health care system.
It's no secret that there are plenty of problems with our health care system, and the status quo is still failing American consumers. But we live in an affluent society that certainly can make sure that everyone has health insurance. The Affordable Care Act, while far from perfect, made significant progress in that direction through providing subsidies to help make health insurance more affordable and expanding
Unfortunately, the
Make no mistake: This is a dangerous bill. Not only would it endanger access to health coverage for tens of millions of Americans through cuts to subsidies and
Real reform would not increase the number of Americans without health insurance, but instead contend with the fact the system is too expensive - we're spending nearly 20 percent of GDP on healthcare - and too often fails to deliver the highest quality care, as indicated, for example, by the fact that preventable medical errors that harm patients are now the third most common cause of death in this country.
There are plenty of common-sense reforms could make real progress toward fixing these problems, such as changing the way we pay for health care to reward quality and better health outcomes instead of simply providing more and more services that are sometimes of dubious value. We can also take much stronger action to cut waste, estimated to represent a third or more of every dollar we spend on health care. If
There's a lot of work to do, but the
One thought on “Our Statement on House Passage of the American Health Care Act”
The U.S. Government should provide coverage not take it away. The best possible case is that everyone who works is covered and hospitals are subsidized and funded to cover those without health insurance. In another option, hospitals should be reimbursed for treating patients without health insurance or with pre-existing conditions by the United States Government, especially if insurance becomes optional. Americans should not have to pay huge medical bills if they cannot afford it.
