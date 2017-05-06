Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Our Statement on House Passage of the American Health Care Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 4 -- The California Public Interest Research Group issued the following news release:

Today's House vote is a big step in the wrong direction for American consumers and the American health care system.

It's no secret that there are plenty of problems with our health care system, and the status quo is still failing American consumers. But we live in an affluent society that certainly can make sure that everyone has health insurance. The Affordable Care Act, while far from perfect, made significant progress in that direction through providing subsidies to help make health insurance more affordable and expanding Medicaid to cover more people, and by removing barriers to coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Unfortunately, the AHCA in its current form will not only reverse this progress, it fails to address any of the real ongoing problems with our health care system--in fact, it is likely to make them worse.

Make no mistake: This is a dangerous bill. Not only would it endanger access to health coverage for tens of millions of Americans through cuts to subsidies and Medicaid, and weaken protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, it also threatens to spark chaos in health insurance markets that could increase costs and degrade quality of care for countless Americans.

Real reform would not increase the number of Americans without health insurance, but instead contend with the fact the system is too expensive - we're spending nearly 20 percent of GDP on healthcare - and too often fails to deliver the highest quality care, as indicated, for example, by the fact that preventable medical errors that harm patients are now the third most common cause of death in this country.

There are plenty of common-sense reforms could make real progress toward fixing these problems, such as changing the way we pay for health care to reward quality and better health outcomes instead of simply providing more and more services that are sometimes of dubious value. We can also take much stronger action to cut waste, estimated to represent a third or more of every dollar we spend on health care. If Congress wants to deliver results, there are countless steps they can take that would make a real difference.

There's a lot of work to do, but the AHCA isn't even a starting place for this important work. Please join us in calling on the Senate to go back to the drawing board and put together a real plan to make health care work better for American consumers.

One thought on “Our Statement on House Passage of the American Health Care Act”

  1. The U.S. Government should provide coverage not take it away. The best possible case is that everyone who works is covered and hospitals are subsidized and funded to cover those without health insurance. In another option, hospitals should be reimbursed for treating patients without health insurance or with pre-existing conditions by the United States Government, especially if insurance becomes optional. Americans should not have to pay huge medical bills if they cannot afford it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance