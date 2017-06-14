OPINION: Yo, Comcast: Your guy at NBC News doesn’t have a clue

I'm here to tell you otherwise. The truth is that
The funny part is that I've been meaning to write this rant about
"She is a great journalist, I didn't invest in her because of her 'star power,'" Lack told
Still, the Putin affair was soon forgotten because Lack's big-bucks hire promptly lurched into a much bigger disaster: A teaser of what looked like a not particularly confrontational interview tentatively slated to air next Sunday with talk-radio conspiracy theorist and all-around nutjob
In fairness, Lack's blindness to Kelly's lack of real journalistic chops and his lack of concern toward how amplifying
But I single out Lack because he seems to have a special lack of any clue about the moment that America now faces. When Lack arrived at
The moves that really alienated the progressive base, which had saved
That's the bigger issue here. Since the 1970s, a large and powerful media eco-system -- from
Flash forward to 2017 and there's another, not-totally silent majority in this country -- the 60 percent of Americans who disapprove of Trump's presidency, don't think he's telling the truth, and can't understand why The System, on
The media proved in the 20th Century that it lacked both the gumption and the imagination to stand up to dangerous political movements, and I fear that history is repeating in the 21st Century. A smart TV executive might have watched a Maddow or O'Donnell and seen the potential for a 24-hour network that stood for the truth and for fearless reporting in a time of lies. But that's not what America got. Instead we got
I can get up from my keyboard right now, walk downstairs and see Comcast's big second skyscraper rising slowly and majestically over the
Exceptionally insightful and oh so true. Rachel and Lawrence are my heroes without which I would not watch MSNBC. Take a stand Lack and declare your cable channel a truly sane voice in the wilderness. Otherwise, step aside and let a real progressive run the news and more importantly, do the hiring.
