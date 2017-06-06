Clicky
Newswires

NRCC Releases Web Video Highlighting Skyrocketing Premiums Under Obamacare

WASHINGTON, June 5 -- The National Republican Congressional Committee issued the following news release:

The National Republican Congressional Committee today released a web video titled "Promise Broken" which highlights Obamacare's broken promise of affordable healthcare.

"Democrats promised affordable healthcare under Obamacare, but failed miserably," said NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman.

"Today premiums are skyrocketing, insurers are pulling out and the promises of Obamacare have been revealed as lies. Republicans are working hard to replace this failed law, while Democrats have doubled down."

One thought on “NRCC Releases Web Video Highlighting Skyrocketing Premiums Under Obamacare”

  1. Of course the republicans would say this. These negative issues only seemed to happen when republicans and Trump tore apart affordable care in the states and left Americans and the health industry with no clear alternatives. I’m just glad to have insurance through my employer and feel sorry for so many poor people that will be ill affected by all the politics of rich people.

