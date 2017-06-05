Clicky
Loebsack Introduces Legislation to Protect Iowans’ Access to Healthcare Coverage

Amid reports that Iowans who rely on healthcare insurance purchased through a state's exchange could be left without any options for coverage, Congressman Dave Loebsack today introduced legislation to protect Iowans where no coverage options may be available.

"Folks in Congress need to understand that these are real people and real lives we are talking about. My legislation is not meant to be a permanent fix, but we need to give the folks in Iowa who could lose their insurance an option aside from entering into the state's high-risk pool, which is often expensive and provides poor coverage," said Loebsack. "Both Washington and Des Moines need to come together and provide a way forward that will ensure stability for Iowans who rely on the exchange to provide their healthcare coverage."

The Healthcare Options for All Act would provide any Iowan living in a county with no access to a qualified health plan offered through a state's Exchange access to health insurance coverage. The coverage would be provided through the DC Health Exchange, called DC Healthlink, which is the same coverage offered to Members of Congress and their staffs through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Loebsack continued, "My number one goal throughout the debate over healthcare insurance has been to ensure Iowans have access to quality, affordable coverage. If the reports of all insurers pulling out of Iowa's Exchange do become reality, then it is imperative for those Iowans to have access to healthcare coverage."

Senator Claire McCaskill from Missouri has introduced the same legislation in the Senate.

Read this original document at: https://loebsack.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=395059

One thought on “Loebsack Introduces Legislation to Protect Iowans’ Access to Healthcare Coverage”

  1. This shows how out of touch our leaders are with how healthcare or the financing of healthcare versus the delivery of healthcare really work. The carriers available in the DC exchange probably do not even have doctors or hospitals in their network of available providers in Iowa. To force them to accept Iowans under their plans is absurd because they will be paying claims at the maximum costs for the charged services from the doctors and hospitals. What a great way to force the carriers in the DC exchange to all pull out of the DC exchange and stop offering coverage there, too.

    I am stunned at the lack of understanding of our current system of how healthcare is financed and paid for that this idea was even proposed!

    It is exactly why these politicians needed to be on their constituents health plans instead of some DC exchange.

