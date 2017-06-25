Heartland Institute Experts Comment on Senate GOP Health Care Reform Bill

(PRWEB) The following statements from health care policy experts at "Congressional "The bill redistributes wealth, continuing the funding of the swamp. The right answer is to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a free market. For problems that result, seek targeted solutions. If this bill passes, individuals and states need to make maximal use of escape hatches." Jane M. Orient, M.D. Executive Director "Creating a free market for health care remains elusive. It is incumbent on us who believe in individual liberty and responsibility to keep working to advance marketplace reforms – such as direct-pay independent practice, reference-based payments for care, health savings accounts (HSAs), and other such devices." "Multiple studies have shown that Medicaid recipients have worse health care outcomes than those who are uninsured. The quicker the Medicaid expansion is eliminated, the less taxpayer money is wasted, and the better health care for the poor." "Until the role of third parties is reduced, and consumer-driver downward pressure is brought to bear on health care costs, the problem will not be solved." Mike Koriwchak, M.D. "Obamacare has taught us that attempting to pay for care via a variety of mechanisms does not really increase access. If we want to increase access, the more effective way to do this is to lower the cost of care. Costs fall when physicians and hospitals jump off the third party payment hamster wheel and focus on providing care to the patient in a low overhead environment. When patients start asking physicians, 'How much does it cost?', and physicians are willing to answer this question in a rational way, then access will actually increase." "McConnell and company can only blame themselves for this predicament. Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14458249.htm
________________________________________
"States laboring under the yoke of Obamacare mandates will gain a new master, but little else under the
Research Fellow, Health Care Policy
Managing Editor,
mhamilton(at)heartland(dot)org 312/377-4000
________________________________________
"This bill zeroes out the penalties for not buying an unaffordable, undesirable product (the individual and employer mandates), but continues the mandates that make health plans unaffordable: guaranteed issue, community rating, and restrictions on true insurance.
janeorientmd(at)gmail(dot)com 520/323-3110
________________________________________
"Reforming Obamacare forces on us the stark reality that in lawmaking, perfection gives way to imperfection; but at least, it moves in the right direction. The
Policy Advisor, Health Care
media(at)heartland(dot)org 312/377-4000
________________________________________
"The
Senior Fellow,
Policy Advisor,
devon.herrick(at)ncpa(dot)org 972/308-6470
________________________________________
"My biggest disappointment is that we may be squandering a truly once-in-a-generation opportunity to restructure the incentives of our health care system. Instead of focusing the incentives back on the patient, this bill focuses on insurance subsidizes rather than subsidizing the provision of actual care. By doing so, we perpetuate the false argument that the end goal is simply possessing insurance policies instead of making care affordable and attainable – which insurance, counter-intuitively, actually makes more difficult to achieve."
Founder, YourChoice Direct Care
Policy Advisor, Health Care Policy
chad.savage(at)yourchoicedirectcare(dot)com 810/224-5300
________________________________________
"Obamacare's Medicaid expansion was an expansion of a system that encourages states to waste money at the expense of the federal taxpayer – and a lot spent on no patient care at all. If better health care outcomes is truly the desired result of policy makers, then Medicaid should be severely shrunk, not expanded.
Policy Advisor,
ggianoli(at)gmail(dot)com
985/809-1111
________________________________________
"Both the
Vice President
Policy Advisor,
mjk.d4pcf(at)gmail(dot)com 312/377-4000
________________________________________
"The
Health Care Policy Analyst, Washington Policy Center
Policy Advisor,
rstark(at)washingtonpolicy(dot)org 25/881-0611
________________________________________
"The
Policy Advisor,
ebs(at)commonwealthfoundation(dot)org 717/798-9784
________________________________________
"This legislation is a small step in the right direction. Repealing the individual mandate by making the fine
General Counsel and VP of Clinical Development
Proactive MD
Policy Advisor,
philsq(at)gmail(dot)com
864/501-0751
________________________________________
"The bill is a disappointment. It's little more than repeal in name only. And its ideas for replacement are almost indistinguishable from the Obamacare status quo. Within hours of the bill's release, four Republican senators –
President and CEO,
Policy Advisor,
spipes(at)pacificresearch(dot)org 415/955-6100
________________________________________
The
(PRWEB)
The following statements from health care policy experts at
"Congressional
"The bill redistributes wealth, continuing the funding of the swamp. The right answer is to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a free market. For problems that result, seek targeted solutions. If this bill passes, individuals and states need to make maximal use of escape hatches."
Jane M. Orient, M.D. Executive Director
"Creating a free market for health care remains elusive. It is incumbent on us who believe in individual liberty and responsibility to keep working to advance marketplace reforms – such as direct-pay independent practice, reference-based payments for care, health savings accounts (HSAs), and other such devices."
"Multiple studies have shown that Medicaid recipients have worse health care outcomes than those who are uninsured. The quicker the Medicaid expansion is eliminated, the less taxpayer money is wasted, and the better health care for the poor."
"Until the role of third parties is reduced, and consumer-driver downward pressure is brought to bear on health care costs, the problem will not be solved."
Mike Koriwchak, M.D.
"Obamacare has taught us that attempting to pay for care via a variety of mechanisms does not really increase access. If we want to increase access, the more effective way to do this is to lower the cost of care. Costs fall when physicians and hospitals jump off the third party payment hamster wheel and focus on providing care to the patient in a low overhead environment. When patients start asking physicians, 'How much does it cost?', and physicians are willing to answer this question in a rational way, then access will actually increase."
"McConnell and company can only blame themselves for this predicament.
Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14458249.htm
One thought on “Heartland Institute Experts Comment on Senate GOP Health Care Reform Bill”
Fixing the ridiculous Health Spending Accounts is a small addition that with deductibles right now I cannot save over a period of years I have to spend the account within two years And know what it is I will need to spend it on! Let me save it for however long I need and use it ( like for expensive dental work not covered under my plan). Instead of lawyers and insurers write this bill, give consumers a real voice too and lots of fixes will emerge
Gen Re Receives Reinsurance Branch License in India
Emergency room visits soar in Sonoma County under Obamacare
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- More Plan Sponsors Offering Roth Contributions In 401(k) Plans
- Nationwide Offers Care Concierge Service
- The Hartford Reduces Pension Liabilities By $1.6B
- How Netflix, Amazon and Millennials Impact Insurance Sales Online
- Advisors Should Pay Cautious Heed to Emerging Markets
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Colonial Life Report Encourages Bigger View Of Employee Benefits
- Senate Repeal Bill Leaves Insurers Feeling Bad
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
Life Insurance