Former Braintree resident among dozens arrested in U.S. Capitol protest

June 23--A former Braintree resident was among 43 disabled activists arrested outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office Thursday, June 22 as part of a protest against replacing the Affordable Care Act that has grabbed national headlines.

Billy Alarie, 32, who has Spina bifida is bound to a wheelchair, said he joined the protest because he relies on the ACA.

"The GOP is essentially not taking into consideration the fact that they will be killing millions of people due to their selfishness and lack of ability to empathize with people less fortunate than them," he told The Forum on Friday.

Alarie, who now lives in Rochester, New York, said he joined others when he got out of his wheelchair and laid down on the floor in front of McConnell's office.

He said the protest was part of a "die-in."

"I laid down and then the guy was like, 'can you get back in your chair?,'" he said. "And I said, 'no.'"

Alarie said Capitol police officers then placed him back into his wheelchair and took him to a holding room, where he remained with other protesters in custody for eight hours.

"It was pretty rough," he said. "If you wanted the bathroom you had to wait for an escort."

Alarie, who last lived in Braintree in 2016, said Obamacare allows him to have health insurance despite his pre-existing condition, and he is worried that will change.

"What these cuts mean is that essentially there's going to be no money for people with disabilities," he said. "It boils down to death for a lot of people."

Thursday's protest has since sparked a national conversation and been featured on programs like MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

The protest came on the same day Senate Republican leaders released their version of a bill that would repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health law. The bill limits Medicaid spending.

Capitol Police say those arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which means inconveniencing or disturbing others.

Since it is only his first arrest on the grounds of the Capitol, Alarie was released and will not have to appear in court after paying a $50 fine.

One thought on “Former Braintree resident among dozens arrested in U.S. Capitol protest”

  1. I support the protesters. God bless them all. God have mercy on all of us. Save us from this authoritarian government. America was never perfect as many can attest to, but now this country & many of it’s citizens have aligned their beliefs & values with Russia. What’s frightening some are Republican congressman & senators. Hopefully & prayerfully when God intervene & end this, how will these politicians be reeducated to believe in democracy again? Personally I think they should all be impeached & their names made public.

