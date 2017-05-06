EDITORIAL: American Health Care Act passes American Health Care Act, despite possible consequences

May 06 --Congressional Republicans had to perform an interesting two-step in order to pass a health care bill that effectively repealed the nation's 6-year-old Affordable Care Act earlier this week -- they had to craft a bill that met the expectations of moderates who wanted to ensure that the legislation contained some provisions for poor and middle-class Americans who would lose coverage even as they needed a bill that addressed the demands of hard-liners whose primary aim was slashing spending.

The American Health Care Act (2.0!) passed the House of Representatives on Thursday by the narrowest of margins -- 217 to 213, without a single Democratic vote. An earlier version of the bill went down in flames before even making it to the floor for a vote because it was unable to navigate the competing demands of moderates and the Freedom Caucus .

Thursday's vote may have been the first time House Republicans voted to repeal "Obamacare" since Donald Trump became president, but it wasn't the first time they succeeded in passing a repeal bill -- they managed that about 60 times during the Obama administration. But those times for mostly for show. The past two votes, the GOP actually had replacement bills, and this week's proved palatable enough to gain passage.

Despite the celebrating by Trump and House Republicans following the vote, the bill must still manage to get out of the Senate , which, in its present form, is unlikely. And if the Senate makes substantial changes to the bill or elects to scrap it and design one of its own, the two chambers will ultimately have to square up the two versions in conference before it can be sent to President Trump to sign.

Democrats are predicting their colleagues' celebration will be short-lived and that House Republicans , in their zeal for a legislative victory, lost sight of what they hoped to accomplish by replacing Obamacare. There's something to that argument: Republicans chose not to wait until the Congressional Budget Office scored the bill before voting, and on Friday, in a rare demonstration of unity, doctors, hospitals, consumer advocacy groups and even insurers all came out strongly opposed to the measure, which authorizes deep cuts to Medicaid and ends both a number of benefits and penalties that kept all the pieces of the Affordable Care Act humming in place. The vote has mobilized Democrats and outraged even the GOP's own constituents, and could leave as many as 14 House members vulnerable come 2018.

If this bill were to become law, it'd be catastrophic for low-income Americans and for those who already suffer from illnesses -- they'll see loss of coverage and through-the-roof premium hikes. We don't look for all that to happen. A far more likely scenario is the effect the bill's passage will have on House Republicans who voted for it. For them, the new health care bill might prove terminal.

