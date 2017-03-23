The bill, the "American Health Care Act," is expected to go to the House floor for a vote on Thursday. Its likelihood of passage was uncertain, with some right-wing
Young's concerns are different: that the bill's removal of tax subsidies based on geography and cost will leave
[What the House health care plan means for
On Monday, Young said he had concerns about the bill and was working to garner changes before it went to the House floor.
[House bill must be made fair for Alaskans, congressional delegation says]
"
Shuckerow said the changes made Wednesday in the
And he reiterated that Young, a Republican, made clear without "changes that make this legislation more equitable for
Nevertheless, Shuckerow noted the process remains "fluid."
Young has said he might like to see a harsher full repeal -- without a replacement -- that could force
On Wednesday, all eyes were on conservative members of the
Vice President
Some conservative
But members of
Changes made to the bill this week were aimed at boosting tax credits for older Americans, but experts said they wouldn't make much of a dent in the high cost for Alaskans.
Under ACA, Alaskans, on average, receive direct tax credits of more than
That means adding
Out of pocket costs are expected to go up in
One thought on “Alaska Rep. Don Young remains undecided on GOP health care plan”
With the data noted above, he still had a problem voting this bill down? What about his constituents? He’s suppose to vote their will, not his!!! Chump.
