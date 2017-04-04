White House Presents Health Care Changes To Freedom Caucus

Vice President Mike Pence, along with other White House officials, met with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus to renegotiate and possibly revive the Republicans' attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the chairman of the caucus said.
The members of Donald Trump's administration, including Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, met with the Freedom Caucus members late Monday on Capitol Hill and presented an idea to Freedom Caucus members that would allow states to apply for federal waivers exempting them from some health insurance mandates established under Obamacare.
Under the proposal, states could apply to be exempt from Obamacare's "essential health benefits" mandate, which requires coverage for certain procedures such as mental health care, substance abuse treatment, prescription drugs and maternity care. States could also apply for exemption from Obamacare's "community rating" mandate, which blocks insurance companies from making sick people pay higher premiums.
Though the Freedom Caucus officially said no formal draft proposal has been presented to its members, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, sounded optimistic. He said no deal is yet in place.
"There is no deal in principle; there is a solid idea that was offered," Meadows told reporters after the meeting. "We're certainly encouraged by the progress we seem to be making," he added.
House Speaker Paul Ryan in late March canceled the House vote over the Republican's first effort under Trump to repeal and replace Obamacare, the American Health Care Act, after it became clear the effort would not pass. Ryan described the death of the bill as a "disappointing day."
Trump strongly supported and courted members of Congress to push for them to support the AHCA. All Democrats, some moderates and several members of the Freedom Caucus opposed the bill.
Many Freedom Caucus members said they did not support the bill because it did not do enough to dismantle Obamacare. After the loss, Trump targeted the Freedom Caucus on Twitter.
"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!" Trump tweeted.
One thought on “White House Presents Health Care Changes To Freedom Caucus”
THE HEALTH CARE FIASCO… Why the System Will Not Get Fixed!!!
The entire medical service pricing arrangements we are subjected to is simply a sham and a racket to keep everyone in the dark so no one really knows what they are paying for and so the real culprits can cloak their price increases from public scrutiny. After all, what kind of public blow-back would hospitals receive if it were known they’ve been increasing their charges (for those hospital based CPT Coded services) 30% or more every year for nearly a decade.
This though, is in accord with the agenda of the American Medical Association whose primary goal is to increase the costs of medical care as far into the stratosphere and beyond as they can. Blaming it all on those ‘greedy’ insurance companies diverts public scrutiny from their nefarious operations, which include putting independent physicians and naturopathic practitioners out of business.
The PPO network system permits the medical service sector to operate on a purely monopolistic basis (which coincidentally is also the basis of all Single Payer Systems). Monopolies though, are ALWAYS against the interests of the public. Therefore, the PPO network system needs to be totally jettisoned and replaced with a medical service pricing system which is completely transparent and functions upon free market enterprise principles.
I do not expect much to change though. The health care sector controls fully 1/6 of the $18 Trillion United States Gross Domestic Product, or $3 Trillion.
Consider this: According to the National Conference of State Legislators, there are 7,383 representatives on a State level. In addition, the Federal level has 535 Congressional members for a total of 7,918 members.
QUESTION: As a percentage of health care revenue, how much would it take to payoff and bribe virtually every legislator on BOTH the Federal and State levels?
If the Medical Industrial Complex which us controlled solely by the American Medical Association made payoffs and bribes of just 3/10 of 1% of total revenue out to legislators, this would amount to nearly $1.14 million per legislator for EVERY legislator on BOTH Federal and State levels every year. (This could also be one major explanation as to why so many Congressional members of relatively humble beginnings become enormously wealthy after just a term or two in Congress.) Would the MIC miss just 0.3% of their total revenue to accomplish their agenda?
BOTTOM LINE: Unless the legislators are willing to develop the intestinal fortitude to go against the establishment of the Medical Industrial Complex and do what government is SUPPOSED to do, merely setting standards the public can count on by implementing a pricing system for the medical service sector, not based up mandates or price controls, but upon free market enterprise principles with TOTAL price transparency based upon an accepted standard (such as Medicare, which is a standard the government sets for itself), nothing proposed will have ANY impact whatsoever on skyrocketing medical costs (and subsequently skyrocketing insurance premiums). There should be established a Tiered System of Medical Service pricing using a basis which every medical service provider should be compelled to elect a level of participation from annually and to post publicly. This would eliminate the PPO system so adored by the AMA for keeping service fees cloaked from the public (and from competing insurers).
