White House: House to Vote on Replacing Obamacare Friday After Postponement

A vote set for Thursday night was postponed when House leaders determined there were not enough votes to pass it. Every Democrat is expected to vote no, while dozens of moderate and conservative Members of the House conservative bloc known as the Congressman But the "It's a balancing act," Spicer said. The Affordable Care Act is one of former President Obama weighs in Obama released a statement Thursday urging lawmakers not to make changes that would fail to improve health care for all Americans. "If Republicans are serious about lowering costs while expanding coverage to those who need it, and if they're prepared to work with "But we should start from the baseline that any changes will make our health care system better, not worse, for hardworking Americans. That should always be our priority." Although 'Loss is not acceptable' Earlier this week, Trump warned of political retribution against members of the House who do not vote to overturn the health care law and send it on to the He said not following through on promises to overturn the Obama law could anger constituents and cost lawmakers their seats in the 2018 congressional elections. "I'm going to come after you, but I know I won't have to, because I know you'll vote yes," Trump told Meadows. "Honestly, a loss is not acceptable, folks." Trump and The independent The Republican plan also cancels penalties that people would pay if they decide not to buy health insurance. But the Trump plan keeps two popular Obamacare provisions - barring insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions, and letting young people remain on their parents' policies until they turn 26. House Speaker "This is the one chance we have to actually repeal Obamacare and replace it with the stuff we believe in," Ryan said. "The president is all in, we all made this promise, and that's why I'm confident. People will realize, 'I'm not going to go home and face voters reneging on my word.' "
The Republican Party need to be in unison to bring about the outcome that our President has called them to.
There must be unity with a purpose to bring about results.
Thank You
