What questions do you have about Medicare?

As you may know there are approximately 57.7 million aged and disabled Americans covered under Medicare. There has been a lot of change with Medicare over the past few years, from Part B premium increases to new Medicare cards beginning to roll out in 2018.

Medicare is essentially health insurance coverage for seniors and those facing disabling conditions that render them unable to work. As I remain committed to protecting Medicare beneficiaries in my district, I want to make sure that the program is meeting the needs of current and future Medicare recipients.

I want to know what you think. Please take a moment to respond to the brief survey below.

What are the most important issues you face or questions you have regarding Medicare?

Medicare Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount and Part B/D Premium Rates

Advantage vs. Medigap Policies

Medicare Primary and Second Payer (Coordination of benefits)

Medicare Ambulatory Services and Medicare Inpatient/Outpatient Classification

Medicare and Skilled Nursing Care Coverage

Medicare and Combatting the Opioid Crisis

Medicare and Social Security Retirement- Can I delay benefits?

Medicare and Social Security Disability-When am I eligible?

Medicare Coverage and Employer Group Health Insurance-Who Pays First?

Medicare and End-Stage Renal Disease-When Does It Pay?

Other: Please specify in text box below

I appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with me. Your opinion helps shape my thinking as I represent you in Washington.

Sincerely,

Rob

