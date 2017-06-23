What baby boomers need to know as seniors

"It's hard for a person to get a lot of it done," said Chism, a
The golden years for most seniors is not financed with the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but there are programs and advisors to help seniors navigate on a budget.
The alphabet soup of Medicare supplement plans is difficult with many plans to choose from and finances hanging in the balance. Hyatt helps seniors sort out insurance issues and understand the choices.
For instance, there are two Medicare supplement plans -- the Medicare Advantage Plan and Medigap.
The Medicare Advantage Plan, said Hyatt, is similar to employee health insurance with small premiums, a lot of co-payments and a large deductible.
Some supplement plans to Medicare have to go through an insurance agent not through the government. Medigap is one of those. The premium may depend on what company is chosen.
"The reason they have two different types -- Medigap plans, those are designed for people who have a lot of health conditions already," said Hyatt. "These are higher premiums maybe, but they also will pay a lot more than other plans do."
Under Medigap, all carriers have the same benefits, there are typically no network requirements and there is no contract. The retiree pays Part B and the plan premiums, but there are low or no monthly costs. It is more expensive than
Hyatt said there is one thing to remember.
"Don't panic," she said. "Take small steps.
"If you try to absorb everything that comes in the mail or everything that is on TV, you will get stressed out. You will get so frustrated and worried. Medicare.gov, if people are on the computer, is a wonderful resource."
Available programs
The Senior Citizens Homestead Exemption is available to seniors 65 and older with no income limits. The program exempts an additional
"It's important to know that sometimes these two different exemptions available at 65 get confused a little bit," said Twist. "The (Senior Citizens Homestead Exemption) has no income requirements. So when you turn 65, come in.
"Occasionally people won't come in because they have heard that the only way you get an exemption is to be at a certain income threshold. So it's very important for them to apply for their over-65 exemption regardless of their income."
The second exemption is the Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption. This exemption freezes the property's EAV if the owner/occupant is 65 or older and earns
All homeowners, regardless of their age, are qualified for the General Homestead Exemption for residential property that is occupied by its owner. The amount of exemption is the increase in the current year's EAV over the 1977 EAV, up to a maximum of
Also, there are Homestead Exemptions for Persons with Disabilities, disabled veterans exemptions, a homestead improvement exemption and a Natural Disaster Homestead Exemption.
"So it's possible," said Twist, "you can have three or four exemptions on your residence depending upon what you qualify for."
Senior resources:
? IAG Senior Consumer Fraud Hotline: (800) 243-5377.
Information provided by the agencies.
One thought on “What baby boomers need to know as seniors”
This article is full of misinformation about Medicare but what is really interesting is that a 91-year-old just retired (more power to him or her) and the fact that as a Navy retiree, he or she did not use Tricare for Life instead of some other Medicare supplement. Other than that, there are five outright Medicare errors in this article. Just ignore this crap.
