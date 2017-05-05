Wenstrup Statement on the American Health Care Act

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) released the following statement on the American Health Care Act, (H.R. 1628), which is scheduled for a vote in the House of Representatives today:

"Thoughtful negotiations have produced a stronger, better bill to begin the extremely challenging process of unwinding Obamacare and addressing the healthcare needs of all Americans. Many voices have been heard and important adjustments made over the past few weeks. As the bill stands now, I support it as a significant step towards a more market-oriented system that will provide patients with more options and make health insurance more affordable for all Americans. As a doctor, I believe it would be malpractice to allow Obamacare to continue to crumble. It's time to get the ball rolling and send this bill to Senate ."

Read this original document at: http://wenstrup.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=399768