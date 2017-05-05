Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Wenstrup Statement on the American Health Care Act

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) released the following statement on the American Health Care Act, (H.R. 1628), which is scheduled for a vote in the House of Representatives today:

"Thoughtful negotiations have produced a stronger, better bill to begin the extremely challenging process of unwinding Obamacare and addressing the healthcare needs of all Americans. Many voices have been heard and important adjustments made over the past few weeks. As the bill stands now, I support it as a significant step towards a more market-oriented system that will provide patients with more options and make health insurance more affordable for all Americans. As a doctor, I believe it would be malpractice to allow Obamacare to continue to crumble. It's time to get the ball rolling and send this bill to Senate."

Read this original document at: http://wenstrup.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=399768

One thought on “Wenstrup Statement on the American Health Care Act”

  1. I realize that this is complicated issue. My only question to you is will you support a bill that dismantles your insurance and makes you part of the more market-oriented system that you support for the people you work for.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance