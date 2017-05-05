Congressman "Thoughtful negotiations have produced a stronger, better bill to begin the extremely challenging process of unwinding Obamacare and addressing the healthcare needs of all Americans. Many voices have been heard and important adjustments made over the past few weeks. As the bill stands now, I support it as a significant step towards a more market-oriented system that will provide patients with more options and make health insurance more affordable for all Americans. As a doctor, I believe it would be malpractice to allow Obamacare to continue to crumble. It's time to get the ball rolling and send this bill to Read this original document at: http://wenstrup.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=399768
"Thoughtful negotiations have produced a stronger, better bill to begin the extremely challenging process of unwinding Obamacare and addressing the healthcare needs of all Americans. Many voices have been heard and important adjustments made over the past few weeks. As the bill stands now, I support it as a significant step towards a more market-oriented system that will provide patients with more options and make health insurance more affordable for all Americans. As a doctor, I believe it would be malpractice to allow Obamacare to continue to crumble. It's time to get the ball rolling and send this bill to
One thought on “Wenstrup Statement on the American Health Care Act”
I realize that this is complicated issue. My only question to you is will you support a bill that dismantles your insurance and makes you part of the more market-oriented system that you support for the people you work for.
