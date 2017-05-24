"This budget represents a total betrayal of "As we learn more details about the " "While the Trump budget will harm jobs and reduce economic opportunity, it provides windfall tax breaks for the very wealthy and powerful special interests. Instead of fighting for the forgotten Americans, the President's budget caters to people who can fly private jets to places like Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. And his claim that it will balance in ten years is delusional - it's based on Enron accounting, not reality." Read this original document at: https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/content/van-hollen-statement-trump-budget-proposal
"While the Trump budget will harm jobs and reduce economic opportunity, it provides windfall tax breaks for the very wealthy and powerful special interests. Instead of fighting for the forgotten Americans, the President's budget caters to people who can fly private jets to places like Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. And his claim that it will balance in ten years is delusional - it's based on Enron accounting, not reality."
Read this original document at: https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/content/van-hollen-statement-trump-budget-proposal
One thought on “Van Hollen Statement on Trump Budget Proposal”
Dear Senator van Hollen, Thank you for your excellent statement about Trump’s budget proposal. It is a draconian budget that would reduce the FY 17 budget by 31% from the April budget, and would reduce the staff by 25%. Funding for climate change, domestically and internationally, is nearly eliminated, and would eliminate 46 programs and sub-programs including greenhouse-gas reporting requirements by utilities and others and Energy Star efficiency labeling promos.
I am so grateful you are on the Budget and Appropriations committees that will be able to make changes in Trump’s draconian proposal. We cannot allow the EPA to be so emasculated and bound up that it cannot regulate or even do its job!
STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S BUDGET REQUEST
