U.S. Rep. Brian Mast: GOP health care overhaul a ‘good bill’

May 27 -- U.S. Rep. Brian Mast said Friday that House Republicans' health care overhaul is a "good bill," despite a report that the number of uninsured people would rise to 23 million in the next decade.

Mast, R- Palm City , defended his vote for the bill earlier this month, saying the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," isn't working as insurance companies are leaving the system. The Treasure Coast counties he represents, Martin and St. Lucie , have only one insurer.

"Insurers are leaving the market," Mast said. "Nobody is guaranteed coverage, whether they have pre-existing conditions or no pre-existing conditions."

He said the bulk of the 23 million the Congressional Budget Office estimated this week to be uninsured by 2026 would opt out of coverage because the penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated.

While that's true for the first year, there would other reasons for rise of the uninsured, according to the budget office. "Some people would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums," the report states, and fewer low-income and disabled people would be eligible for Medicaid .

Mast told TCPalm during a Facebook Live interview people with pre-existing conditions would be covered "very robustly" under the GOP bill dubbed the American Health Care Act. He mentioned states could have high-risk pools for those patients and insurers still cannot deny coverage.

Yet the Congressional Budget Office found the plan could make coverage too expensive for those with pre-existing conditions in states that get rid of Obamacare's limits on charging certain them higher premiums. The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 6.3 million of those people could face higher premiums in those states.

Insurance costs in general would drop by 2026, but those savings would largely benefit young people and policies would cover fewer benefits, according to the Congressional Budget Office . Older people likely would pay more because insurance companies could charge them more than young policy-holders, and they would receive fewer tax credits to buy insurance than they do today, according to an AARP analysis.

Mast said the bill has many other positives, such as $138 billion to help people with pre-existing conditions, and said a lot of the negative information that's been reported is "false narrative that goes out there in the media."

Budget thoughts

Mast said he agrees with parts of the proposed budget President Donald Trump released this week, such as his push to cut government spending. Trump has proposed to slash funding for several agencies, welfare programs and Medicaid while boosting dollars for national defense and Veterans Affairs .

Mast supported Trump's presidential bid.

"We need to be asking ourselves with every single thing that's being spent in that budget, is it worth your tax dollars?" Mast said.

Yet Mast disagrees with Trump's proposed cut to the Army Corps of Engineers , which is in charge of restoring the Everglades and would build a reservoir to curb Lake Okeechobee discharges into coastal areas. The state Legislature approved the state's share of the reservoir cost, and Mast is pushing to expedite the federal process.

Russia investigations

Mast said he's happy with the amount of scrutiny over Russia's potential meddling in the U.S. presidential elections and potential ties to Trump's campaign. He said the investigations by House and Senate Intelligence Committees and a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice are doing the job.

He said he will accept the outcome of those investigations even if they indicate Trump could go through an impeachment process.

"If it's something that would say that's the direction we should be going, then if it's that serious, then yes that should be the case," Mast said.

Yet Mast warned there's been too much speculation about Trump and Russia , and he accused the media of being unfair to the president.

"I think there is no question he was targeted from the very beginning," Mast said. "You look back to the night he was elected, the media couldn't even celebrate that there was a new president."

