Trump’s plan to end Obamacare subsidies stirs uncertainty in Illinois

Oct. 13 --The state's largest insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois , said Friday it plans to remain on the state's Obamacare exchange next year despite President Donald Trump's decision to end subsidies to health insurers.

Whether other Illinois insurers flee the state's exchange is still unclear.

President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday night confirmed plans to stop making so-called cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers. Those payments compensate insurers for reducing deductible and copay costs for lower-income consumers who buy insurance on the exchange.

Trump has threatened for months to end the subsidies.

Under the health care law, insurers must still reduce costs for low-income consumers, even without the federal subsidies, but if they don't receive subsidies it could cause insurers financial stress. More than 175,000 Illinois consumers benefit from cost-sharing reductions, according to the state.

Technically, insurers may pull out of the exchanges when the subsidies stop, said Timothy Jost , a law professor at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and an expert on the Affordable Care Act. Insurers' contracts say they can get out of the exchanges, subject to state law, he said.

In a statement Friday, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois said it will remain on the exchange and already had accounted for the possibility that the subsidies might end when it filed rates for exchange plans for next year.

Cigna said the administration's decision to discontinue the subsidies makes the long-term sustainability of the individual insurance market uncertain, "creating likely increases in future premiums." It said in its statement, however, that it will "continue to honor the commitments that we have made to our customers who qualify for cost-sharing reduction payments."

Health Alliance Medical Plans , which offers exchange plans mostly in central and southern Illinois , said it's analyzing the news, but it also took uncertainty surrounding the subsidies into account when setting 2018 rates. Health Alliance said it's working with state and federal regulators "to determine next steps" but for for this year, it will not change premiums or benefits for people with individual exchange plans.

Centene , which owns Celtic, did not respond Friday to a request for comment on whether Celtic will stay on the state's Obamacare exchange.

Illinois consumers already were facing fewer options on the exchange. In 13 counties next year, only one insurer is planning to offer individual plans -- nearly double the number of Illinois counties that have only one insurer on the exchange this year.

It's also unclear what will happen to rates for next year. Insurers in Illinois already have committed to their rates, proposing average increases of 16 to 37 percent next year for the lowest-priced plans on the exchange. In many cases, they attributed those jumps partly to the uncertainty surrounding cost-sharing reduction subsidies. It's possible some states might now allow insurers to refile their rates in light of the end of the subsidies, Jost said.

"We're kind of in uncharted territory here," he said.

Jennifer Hammer , director of the Illinois Department of Insurance , said consumers should feel confident that already-released rates for next year and plan options will remain the same, despite the end of the subsidies. "We have been working for months to prepare for this very situation and protect consumers," Hammer said in the statement.

Some states may take legal action in an attempt to keep the subsidy payments flowing to insurers. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Thursday his office and other states will sue if necessary.

The Illinois attorney general's office did not respond to a request for comment Friday on its plans, but Illinois is one of more than a dozen states that were granted permission in August to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by House Republicans to end the subsidies. Illinois and the other states are seeking to keep the subsidies alive in that lawsuit.

A federal court ruled in favor of House Republicans last year, which is why the Trump administration is now allowed to stop those payments.

Most Illinois residents get health insurance through their employers or government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. But this year, more than 350,000 Illinois residents are enrolled in exchange plans.

