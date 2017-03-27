Clicky
Thornberry statement on House failure to pass health care bill

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) released the following statement after it was announced that the "American Health Care Act," H.R. 1628, would not receive a vote today in the House of Representatives:

"I am incredibly disappointed that the House did not pass the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The bill had its flaws, but it would have been a key first step toward reducing the cost of health insurance, giving patients more say over their health care, and improving Medicaid. It would have also eliminated taxes that are driving up the cost of health care for everyone. It was, without a doubt, better than what we have now under Obamacare.

"I stand ready to vote for other proposals that can improve health care in this country. But those who refused to support the bill today share some of the responsibility for what is to come in the weeks, months, and years ahead under Obamacare."

One thought on “Thornberry statement on House failure to pass health care bill”

  1. Part of this country’s problem is that we have couples not getting married because , when they have children thier medical bills are paid for by the government—– the female and children have free government services —–
    If they get married the services would most likely not be available —

    Let’s address this angle of american life 😳

