Thornberry statement on House failure to pass health care bill

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R- Clarendon ) released the following statement after it was announced that the "American Health Care Act," H.R. 1628, would not receive a vote today in the House of Representatives :

"I am incredibly disappointed that the House did not pass the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The bill had its flaws, but it would have been a key first step toward reducing the cost of health insurance, giving patients more say over their health care, and improving Medicaid . It would have also eliminated taxes that are driving up the cost of health care for everyone. It was, without a doubt, better than what we have now under Obamacare.

"I stand ready to vote for other proposals that can improve health care in this country. But those who refused to support the bill today share some of the responsibility for what is to come in the weeks, months, and years ahead under Obamacare."

Read this original document at: http://thornberry.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=398246