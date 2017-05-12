The right plan to beat Trump? It won’t come from California Democrats

For her, that was a good thing.
Not so much for the
Boxer is doing what she can. Since her return to
By her math, the party has a shot at picking up three seats in the
"I'm more worried about the ones who are in the deep red states," Boxer told The Bee's editorial board recently.
She should be.
It's imperative that
Press secretary
It's appalling.
What's more appalling is that, even with all of this going on,
This month, the
"The party is going through a bit of an identity crisis in terms of what it is going forward,"
No kidding. In the meantime, the only thing
They should know by now that "we're saner than Trump" isn't a winning strategy. It didn't work in the 2016 election, and there's no guarantee it will work in 2018 or 2020.
Some 40 percent of Americans continue to support the president, absolutely convinced that he is a victim of bitter, hysterical liberals. But too many
I thought about this listening to Boxer decry Trump's attacks on the environment, pushing to allow drilling off
That led to a side story about the time she sipped ancient water directly from an iceberg off
Boxer also told us how she was outraged over Trump's refusal to release his tax returns, even as he talks about revamping the tax code and his family seems to be profiting from the presidency.
"I just think that's not an American value," she said.
Boxer is right to be alarmed. I certainly am. And I really would love to drink water from an iceberg one day. But to call these things "American values" is a stretch.
These are
In Trump's America, you put ointment on your body before you get in the lake so you don't get that mysterious itch that's going around. But you get in the lake anyway, because, well, why wouldn't you?
In Trump's America -- some of the same places where Boxer is concerned about losing
In Trump's America, you expect food to be processed and be coated in pesticides, if you think about it at all. A few chemicals never hurt anyone, kind of like that lead paint that still covers many buildings.
Motorcycle helmets aren't required in Trump's America. And the culture wars seem silly since most people are white, straight and Christian -- or black and hopelessly marginalized. Meanwhile, coal plants turned the creeks orange, but no one in Trump's America really remembers when the water was clear, so that's normal.
Boxer insists that it's an American value to have clean air and clean water, and, therefore, everybody is an environmentalist.
No, everybody is not an environmentalist. Do you know how many people in swing states would happily work in a coal mine until they die or toil away in a manufacturing plant, sucking on Marlboros every break, just to be able to afford a gas-guzzling sports car or a family trip to
In Trump's America, the expectation isn't that life will someday be "better" -- and even so, it's not the kind of "better" that Californians value.
Californians say: "Whoa there. That might be dangerous or unhealthy. We should create a law and spend a lot of money to prevent that thing from harming us." Midwesterners and Southerners say: "We've all gotta die sometime. So let's have fun."
It's fatalistic, I know, but it's also realistic. Many Californians just don't seem to understand that, though. And that lack of understanding is reflected in national Democratic politics.
Going forward, party leaders would do well to remember one of my favorite quotes: "Just because I don't care," the great philosopher
There are plenty of Trump supporters who understand very well what
They just don't care.
Figure out how to make people care,
One thought on “The right plan to beat Trump? It won’t come from California Democrats”
Yes . Only in California is life truly worth living. Not.
