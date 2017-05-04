The Latest: Trump hails health care win in House

President
He's noting that the party includes many different groups, from conservatives to more moderate
He adds that he expects to have a "tremendous" four — or maybe even eight — years.
President
Flanked by Republican lawmakers in the
Trump said "premiums will be coming down, deductibles will be coming down."
Looking ahead, Trump said they'll celebrate "when we get it through the
The president reordered his schedule Thursday as he watched the health care developments.
President
The president Tweeted Thursday: "If victorious,
The president reordered his schedule Thursday as he watched the health care developments.
He had been expected to meet for a longer period in
The vote was 419-1. The action on Thursday comes as tensions mount over
Adm.
The
The bipartisan legislation is aimed at thwarting
Relieved
Thursday's vote sends the measure to the
Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs.
The
The 79-18 vote sends the huge bill to the
Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump's demands for a down payment on his promised wall along the
President
Trump tweeted Thursday that he is watching
Trump praises the
Trump tweeted as the House nears what is expected to be a razor-thin vote Thursday. Republican leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.
President
Trump says in a
The Republican health care bill is facing a vote later Thursday in the House, where leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.
The bill represents the
The
Trump won
The Republican health care bill has cleared an early House hurdle, and party leaders are pushing the measure toward a climactic final vote they say they will win.
The measure moved forward by 235-192, setting up a roll call on final passage that was expected to be close. A late amendment adding money to help people with serious diseases pay medical costs seemed to win enough support that leaders decided it was time to vote.
Should the measure pass, it's expected to face major changes in the
The legislation represents the
Leaders say they plan to do it Thursday and have the votes to prevail. That would claim a victory for President
House leaders have revamped the bill to attract most conservatives and some
At the same time,
One thought on “The Latest: Trump hails health care win in House”
If this passes the Senate, my 27 year old Developmentally Disabled, Epileptic Son could lose His Medicaid, if that happens, we have no money to get insurance for Him, as I am disabled as well, and have no other immediate Family…..what happens to all these adult kids, who need Medicaid to pay for their medications, and care? What happens to those in Nursing Homes, and those on Medicaid disability waivers. The future looks very uncertain for millions.
BRIEF: Reichert votes ‘no’ on Obamacare repeal
AP Top Political News at 3:36 p.m. EDT
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- LPL Financial To Offer $8M To New Hampshire Investors Under Consent Order
- Congress Takes Aim At State Efforts To Boost Retirement Savings
- ‘Hybrid’ Approach To Robo Investing Models a Winner
- How to Help Clients Recover From ‘Financial Shock’
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Cigna Tops 1Q Profit Forecasts
- Health Bill Could Boost Costs For Those In Employer-Provided Plans
- Those Already Sick Still Face Coverage Problems, Experts Say
- HHS Secretary: Health Can’t Improve Unless People’s Lives Do
- Agents, Distribution Power Voya 1Q Results
Life Insurance