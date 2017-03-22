The Latest: ‘Essential’ benefits in play on health bill

Lawmakers emerging from a meeting late Wednesday of the conservative
Actions to undermine the Affordable Care Act's benefits are likely to trigger a backlash from patient advocacy groups and organizations representing doctors.
The ACA's "essential benefits" include outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance abuse treatment, prescription drugs, rehabilitation, lab tests, prevention and wellness, and pediatric care.
The conservative Koch network is promising to spend millions of dollars to defeat the health care overhaul backed by President
The network's leading groups, Americans for
Spokesman
Davis describes the fund as "seven figures" to provide paid ads and other grassroots support in the 2018 election.
The announcement marks the Koch network's most aggressive move against the Trump-backed health care proposal, which is under attack from the right and left.
A
Spokeswoman
One of the protesters said she is part of ADAPT, an organization that promotes rights for people with disabilities.
The
Dozens of protesters, many in wheelchairs, have been escorted out of the Capitol Rotunda by police during an apparent protest of the health care bill being considered in the House.
Chanting "Rather go to jail than die without
An agency spokeswoman,
One of the protesters being led out says she is part of ADAPT, an organization that promotes rights for people with disabilities.
One protester is displaying a sign that says "
The
Several members of the conservative
Republican Rep.
A spokeswoman for the conservative group said on Twitter that there are more than 25 "no" votes and Republican leaders should "start over."
Republican Rep.
Sessions says former President
But Sessions says the premiums have increased 25 percent this year on the health exchanges where people shop for coverage and that millions of Americans had to give up health plans they liked.
Sessions serves as chairman of the
Sessions says the Republican bill empowers individuals and families to make their own health care decisions.
President
Trump was asked Wednesday if he will keep fighting for his House-backed plan if it falls short of the majority.
Trump, who was heading a panel of women in health care with the administrator of the
Trump has increasingly argued that the repeal and replacement of former President
While
Former Vice President
Biden joined
Short of the votes, Republican leaders and President
Brown said, "This is a dangerous bill, it's written by people who don't know what the hell they're talking about."
President
A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump and top
Trump tweeted: "Big day for health care. Working hard!"
Need to protect older americans who have worked all their lives for social security and health care. Which our social security money was used over the years for other uses of had not been used other places older people would have a better social security benefits they should be ashamed not to take care of our seniors they will be there one day
