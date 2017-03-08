"Questions abound as Congressional Republicans move to repeal the Affordable Care Act without clear answers or an independent analysis on what it will cost taxpayers, who will be covered, and what people will pay for needed health care. American families are being kept in the dark as lawmakers rush to advance a plan that would force older adults, people with disabilities, and their families to pay more for less. "The American Health Care Act (AHCA) cuts " " MSTRUCK-5797729 MSTRUCK
"Questions abound as Congressional Republicans move to repeal the Affordable Care Act without clear answers or an independent analysis on what it will cost taxpayers, who will be covered, and what people will pay for needed health care. American families are being kept in the dark as lawmakers rush to advance a plan that would force older adults, people with disabilities, and their families to pay more for less.
"The American Health Care Act (AHCA) cuts
One thought on “Statement on the American Health Care Act, by Joe Baker, President of the Medicare Rights Center”
Let’s call this what it is, a death care bill. It would eliminate health care for those who need it the most to provide tax cuts for the rich.
Letter to House Ways and Means & Energy and Commerce Cmtes: ACA Repeal Will Drive Up Costs for Medicare Beneficiaries
Sen. McConnell Issues Remarks on Need for Obamacare Repeal, Replacement
