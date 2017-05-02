State agencies offering resources to flood-damaged areas

But the ditches carved into the road in front of his
Lant said he planned to ask the governor for state assistance when it came to the devastation in his county.
"I'm fine, but there are parts of
Although the state has expended all available resources to provide relief, many of those affected are hoping that President
By doing so, the state will be able to draw funds from the
"Just spoke with POTUS @realDonaldTrump about the historic flooding in MO. He said he's behind us, and here to help the people of
In January of last year, when flooding in eastern and southwestern
The governor isn't waiting for the federal government to act. Like
After flooding last year, an extra
State lawmakers are waiting to see how much damage there will be before talking about putting aside funds within the budget to address disaster relief.
"There is still water on the ground," said Rep.
Alferman speculated that if more funds would be necessary to address flooding, it would be done through a supplemental appropriation during next year's legislative session.
Those with businesses, farms or homes affected by the floods can apply to get low-interest loans within 24 hours through the state treasurer's HELP Program, according to
"Flood damage can be a significant financial setback for small businesses and farms, which are the backbone of
Poorman said small businesses or farms with fewer than 100 employees can apply for loans through the "Linked Deposit" tab on the treasurer's website. Through the program, the state treasurer's office has partnered with 115 lenders across the state.
Other state agencies are on the ground trying to provide relief.
Law enforcement has helped with rescues, health and human services with medical assistance, and state-organized volunteers with food and shelter, said Capt.
As of Monday morning, 132 people were placed in shelters, according to the patrol. There were 143 water rescues and 111 evacuations as of the same time, the patrol said.
Hotz added that the flooding over the weekend wasn't the state's last. Several rivers, especially those in eastern
"Some areas are seeing higher levels, more than they ever have before," Hotz said. "You have to remember that the water is still going up."
With the help of graders to flatten out the road, Lant was able to make it to the governor's news conference.
"People are pretty self-sufficient," Lant said. "They meet their needs before reaching out to government assistance."
Greitens talked to those affected in
One thought on “State agencies offering resources to flood-damaged areas”
Very little was said about the Historic Flood level, never before recorded on the Current River in Van Buren. They say the flood level was 37.2 ft. but it had to be higher, for one home that was washed off it’s foundation, the Skip Newton home, was at least 40 ft above the river, it floated down the river heading for the US60West Bridge first, whose bottom of the girders to the river bed is 74.5ft. The house had it’s roof sheared off by the bridge girders. Video of it was aired by KVFS-12 News. If it had been 37.2ft? It would not have had the roof sheared off! 188 homes completely flooded, 80 beyond saving, 40 businesses flooded and the Economic mainstay of this community, River Tourism, is going to be severely impacted or lost altogether. Low Interest loans? Won’t help, Volunteer rebuilding crews will make the difference. Our church has received an unprecedented amount of donations of Goods (Food, water, cleaning supplies, etc) to distribute to those who need it the most. I feel we have made a difference, and Pastor David Truncone of the First Assembly of God church spearheaded it all and we will bring our homes and community back to life again. Praise God!
John P. Kirkpatrick
