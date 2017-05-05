Smith Votes for American Health Care Act to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today after voting in favor of the American Health Care Act.

" The House took an important step today toward fulfilling our promise to relieve Americans from the burdens of Obamacare's failures, but there is much more work to be done," Smith said. "The bill now goes to the Senate , where changes will likely be made, and then the House and Senate will come together in conference to further refine the legislation. The process is working as it should.

"I have said from the beginning we will not get everything we want in one vote, but we also cannot stand by and do nothing while millions of Americans face deductibles in the tens of thousands of dollars as well as monthly premiums which used to be annual premiums. This is not sustainable or affordable health care.

"The bill passed by the House today maintains important patient protections while returning health insurance regulation to the states, where it belongs. It stops the federal government from forcing people to purchase health care plans they do not want and which do not meet their needs. It brings competition back to the market - and when consumers have more choices, quality goes up and costs go down.

"We need a patient-centered system, not the government-centered status quo, and today's vote is another step in this direction."

Smith is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and its Subcommittee on Health.

