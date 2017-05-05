Smith Votes for American Health Care Act to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Congressman " "I have said from the beginning we will not get everything we want in one vote, but we also cannot stand by and do nothing while millions of Americans face deductibles in the tens of thousands of dollars as well as monthly premiums which used to be annual premiums. This is not sustainable or affordable health care. "The bill passed by the House today maintains important patient protections while returning health insurance regulation to the states, where it belongs. It stops the federal government from forcing people to purchase health care plans they do not want and which do not meet their needs. It brings competition back to the market - and when consumers have more choices, quality goes up and costs go down. "We need a patient-centered system, not the government-centered status quo, and today's vote is another step in this direction." Smith is a member of the Read this original document at: http://adriansmith.house.gov/press-release/smith-votes-american-health-care-act-repeal-and-replace-obamacare
"I have said from the beginning we will not get everything we want in one vote, but we also cannot stand by and do nothing while millions of Americans face deductibles in the tens of thousands of dollars as well as monthly premiums which used to be annual premiums. This is not sustainable or affordable health care.
"The bill passed by the House today maintains important patient protections while returning health insurance regulation to the states, where it belongs. It stops the federal government from forcing people to purchase health care plans they do not want and which do not meet their needs. It brings competition back to the market - and when consumers have more choices, quality goes up and costs go down.
"We need a patient-centered system, not the government-centered status quo, and today's vote is another step in this direction."
Mr. Smith. I believe that you have betrayed your constituents by voting in favor of this bill.
I quote from an article posted on thehill.com:
“The Congressional Budget Office found that 24 million more people will become uninsured over the next decade because of the bill. While some of that loss is because of people choosing not to get coverage when the mandate is repealed, much of it would come from Medicaid cuts and the smaller tax credit as well.”
I am also concerned that Republicans brought the measure to a vote without an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office on the updated bill, meaning lawmakers did not have the full nonpartisan analysis of what the bill would do.
I beg you to reconsider your action.
SMUCKER STATEMENT ON PASSAGE OF AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT
Essent Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2017 Results
