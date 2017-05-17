Senators approve autism therapy up to age 18

"It doesn't go as far as I'd like to go," Sen.
The final vote -- 33 to 1 -- came a day earlier than Ward expected. Ward said early on Tuesday that he would try to stall that vote until Wednesday, when autism therapy advocates could be present. That plan fell through during complicated debate on the bill, Ward said, and amid fears that lobbyists might change minds overnight.
And while Ward and supporters say autism requires lifelong therapy, the bill's staunchest opponent, Sen.
"If we offer new appropriations, we need to figure out where we're going to cut," said Pittman, the only lawmaker to vote against the bill.
The compromise approved Tuesday extends the coverage mandate to both
"They didn't budget for it, and we didn't appropriate money for it," Ward said of the state agencies that'd be responsible for offering the coverage under the mandate.
Pittman, meanwhile, stuck two amendments on the bill.
The first clarifies that it only applies to employers with more than 51 employees for most of the year. The second, and far more contentious, slapped on the 18-year-old cap.
Pittman said that number represented the average of age caps approved in more than 30 other states that mandate similar insurance coverage. He called it a "definite" effort to "try and quantify exactly what the cost was going to be, and limit those costs.
"At the end of the day, we need to make decision that we can sustain and afford," he said.
The measure now must go back to the
"It's the best we can get," Patterson said of the bill after those changes.
Both Pittman and Ward said they felt confident Gov.
If that happens, the insurance requirement could mean that
"I feel like I have hope again," Harper, who lives in
She's thinking, though, of the teachers she knows, too, and their children. State employees will have to wait more than a year for their insurance cover the therapy.
For kids who are close to aging out and never get therapy, "they may not have a year left," Harper said.
Staff writer
___
(c)2017 The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.)
Visit The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.) at www.annistonstar.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Senators approve autism therapy up to age 18”
It needs to be done in all states. SO much work to be done yet!!
Target Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings
Insurers Reiterate Commitment to Pass On Benefits from Removal of NSW Emergency Services Levy
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- U.S. Household Debt Hits Record High
- Prudential Doubles Down On Financial Wellness
- Divorce Creates Financial Crisis For Most Women
- How Advisors Can Turn the Tide on Estate Planning
- Income Illiteracy May Favor Simple Annuities
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- CMS Allowing Consumers To Enroll In Health Coverage Via Third-Party Websites
- Transamerica Launches ‘Provider Select’ Supplemental Insurance Policy
- Going Beyond The Generations In Customizing Benefits
- Feds Sue UnitedHealth, Alleging $1B In False Risk Adjustment Payments
- Michigan Doctor Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison
Life Insurance