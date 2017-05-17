Senators approve autism therapy up to age 18

May 17 -- MONTGOMERY -- In a compromise forced on the floor of the Senate Tuesday evening, Alabama legislators approved a bill that mandates insurers cover autism therapy for children up to the age of 18.

"It doesn't go as far as I'd like to go," Sen. Cam Ward , R- Alabaster , said after the bill's passage.

The final vote -- 33 to 1 -- came a day earlier than Ward expected. Ward said early on Tuesday that he would try to stall that vote until Wednesday, when autism therapy advocates could be present. That plan fell through during complicated debate on the bill, Ward said, and amid fears that lobbyists might change minds overnight.

And while Ward and supporters say autism requires lifelong therapy, the bill's staunchest opponent, Sen. Trip Pittman , R- Montrose , said the age cap attached was the cash-strapped state's only way of controlling costs.

"If we offer new appropriations, we need to figure out where we're going to cut," said Pittman, the only lawmaker to vote against the bill.

The compromise approved Tuesday extends the coverage mandate to both Medicaid and the pools that pay for state employees' and teachers' health insurance, but delays that requirement until October 2018 . The upcoming fiscal year's budget has already been set.

"They didn't budget for it, and we didn't appropriate money for it," Ward said of the state agencies that'd be responsible for offering the coverage under the mandate.

Pittman, meanwhile, stuck two amendments on the bill.

The first clarifies that it only applies to employers with more than 51 employees for most of the year. The second, and far more contentious, slapped on the 18-year-old cap.

Pittman said that number represented the average of age caps approved in more than 30 other states that mandate similar insurance coverage. He called it a "definite" effort to "try and quantify exactly what the cost was going to be, and limit those costs.

"At the end of the day, we need to make decision that we can sustain and afford," he said.

The measure now must go back to the House of Representatives , where its sponsor, Rep. Jim Patterson , R- Huntsville , plans to approve the Senate's changes.

"It's the best we can get," Patterson said of the bill after those changes.

Both Pittman and Ward said they felt confident Gov. Kay Ivey would sign the bill.

If that happens, the insurance requirement could mean that Amanda Harper's 4-and-a-half-year-old twins, Bailee and Blakely, soon will get therapy she knows they need. Both have autism spectrum disorders and are nonverbal.

"I feel like I have hope again," Harper, who lives in Odenville , said Tuesday evening by phone. "Maybe they can get caught up -- maybe they could start talking -- maybe they could be in a regular kindergarten class."

She's thinking, though, of the teachers she knows, too, and their children. State employees will have to wait more than a year for their insurance cover the therapy.

For kids who are close to aging out and never get therapy, "they may not have a year left," Harper said.

Staff writer Zach Tyler : 256-235-3564. On Twitter @ZTyler_Star.

