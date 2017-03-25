Senator Lankford Statement on Health Care Reform

WASHINGTON , March 24 -- The office of Sen. James Lankford , R- Okla. , issued the following statement after the House of Representatives decided to delay the vote on the American Health Care Act (HR 1628):

"Today's events in the House of Representatives may be disconcerting to many Americans and Oklahomans, but this is a part of the legislative process that often happens without much attention. There are often lengthy debates, rescheduled votes, and amendment negotiations outside the media spotlight that the general public does not see. I want the best possible health care reform bill to pass the House, so that when we take it up in the Senate , it only needs minimal corrections.

"Despite the actions of today, Congress must still pursue the repeal and replacement of Obamacare to provide a smooth transition to a better health care system and better coverage options for everyone. Oklahoma is currently experiencing a one-year 76 percent individual insurance increase with only one insurer left through the federal exchange, on top of a 35 percent increase from last year. For something as important as health care, we must take the necessary time and get this right. Congress should help improve the health care system in a way that does no harm to current enrollees."

"On March 14 , Lankford met with Vice President Mike Pence and senior officials at the White House about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Yesterday, Lankford discussed the health care debate on KRMG Radio in Tulsa and on KTOK Radio in Oklahoma City ."

