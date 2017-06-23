"The
"If passed into law, this bill will undermine access to the full range of essential health benefits currently provided by the Affordable Care Act. It will have a particularly drastic impact on women who rely on Medicaid for mammograms, cervical cancer screenings, domestic violence screenings, pregnancy and childbirth coverage, and more. Shifting Medicaid to a per capita block grant, as proposed in the
"Women and girls of all economic means need access to affordable and accessible health care including essential health benefits like preventive care, a full range of reproductive health services, a well-funded Medicaid program and protections and access to health care for survivors of domestic violence.
"The
"Changes to health care for Americans should provide improvements to our system of care that will help all of us lead healthier lives. At this point, this bill does just the opposite. The
The document was originally issued on
One thought on “Senate Health Care Bill Will Not Protect Americans’ Health”
Dear Sir/Madam This whole thing is crazy and stupid, what Americans really needs is National HealthCare, just like United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.
I can’t believe the U.S.A Government would Hurt Millions of Americans, just to prove a point. I am very very lucky’ I have a dual citizenship, American/Brazilian and my husband is British/ Canadian.
