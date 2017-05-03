Sen. Van Hollen Calls on President Trump to Reverse Course on Anti-Women’s Agenda

"During the relatively short time since your inauguration, women and their families have been under a constant and unprecedented attack," wrote the senators. "While women have succeeded in fighting back against key aspects of your agenda thus far, there is no question that your leadership threatens to roll back decades of progress on women's health and rights, as you have taken even standard Republican policies to a new and devastating extreme."
In the letter, the senators called it unacceptable that the Trump administration has caved to the most extreme anti-women's health special interests by supporting defunding
"If your administration began to listen to the people it represents, you would reverse your harmful agenda and start to prioritize women's access to health care, employment opportunities, and education domestically and around the world," concluded the senators. "We call on your Administration to do just that, and put the lives of women and working families ahead of ideological and partisan attacks."
The full text of the letter is below:
Mr. President,
On
During the relatively short time since your inauguration, women and their families have been under a constant and unprecedented attack. While women have succeeded in fighting back against key aspects of your agenda thus far, there is no question that your leadership threatens to roll back decades of progress on women's health and rights, as you have taken even standard Republican policies to a new and devastating extreme. As Members of
* "Defunding"
* Repealing the Affordable Care Act: Your administration continues to support repeated attempts to advance the Trumpcare bill, or the American Health Care Act (AHCA). This legislation would devastate our health system and rip coverage away from 24 million people. Those lucky enough to maintain coverage would be forced to pay more for less, as premiums and deductibles climb while benefits decline. The most recent version of
* Global Gag Rule: Your administration reinstated and dramatically expanded a version of the harmful global gag rule, targeting non-
* Eliminating
* Appointments that
* Nominating a
* Attacks on Title X Family Planning Providers: You signed a resolution behind closed doors that eliminated important protections in Title X, the nation's family planning program, after Vice President Pence was brought in to cast two tiebreaking votes to advance this harmful legislation in the
* Budget Priorities: Though we have not yet seen your full budget priorities for fiscal year (FY) 2018, your proposal for the remainder of FY 2017 would gut the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, a cost effective sex education program for young people that has been proven to reduce sexual risk behaviors and has helped reduce teen pregnancy to a national historic low. In yet another clear sign that your administration de-prioritizes the promotion of women and girls, it has also been reported that your FY18 budget will not only eliminate the ambassador-at-large for Global Women's Issues at the
You ran on the idea of promoting economic security for Americans. Your actions to erode reproductive rights completely undermine that promise as reproductive rights are a key part of economic security for women and their families. The ongoing threat your administration poses to reproductive rights and economic security has motivated women and men nationwide. People across the country are turning out in record numbers at town halls, calling their members of
If your administration began to listen to the people it represents, you would reverse your harmful agenda and start to prioritize women's access to health care, employment opportunities, and education domestically and around the world. We call on your Administration to do just that, and put the lives of women and working families ahead of ideological and partisan attacks.
One thought on “Sen. Van Hollen Calls on President Trump to Reverse Course on Anti-Women’s Agenda”
I paid for my own birth control in the years that I was not interested in pregnancy. I have no interest in paying for everyone else’s. Further, “reproductive rights ” is merely a euphemism for abortion which I believe is morally reprehensible. Don’t care to pay for that either, in this country or “globally “. Many more people could afford their own healthcare if they re-ordered their priorities: stop smoking, eliminate frequent fast foods, back off on the cable. My budget is tight enough without paying for freeloaders.
