Sen. Udall Calls for Strong Funding to Fight Wildfires, Support New Mexico at Forest Service Budget Hearing

Today,
"It's no secret that the historic method used to budget for wildland firefighting -- the rolling average of firefighting costs -- is not enough to fully fund actual firefighting needs...and frequently leads to the agencies running out of funds and being forced to borrow from other programs," Udall said. Yet the president's
Udall pressed Tidwell on the administration's plans to address the inadequacy of the firefighting funds, and on the need for action to ensure that the
Udall asked Tidwell whether taking "the largest fires - that 2 percent - and treat[ing] them like natural disasters...would stabilize the budget situation." Tidwell responded that "it would," saying that designating emergency or disaster funds for the most severe fires would prevent against the costly practice of borrowing from other critical programs to fund wildfire suppression.
Udall last month secured an additional
Additionally, Udall addressed the status of several critical
"Eliminating this [CFLR] program just doesn't make any sense," Udall said, asking Tidwell "if this budget were adopted, would current CFLR projects receive the funding that was committed to them when their agreements were signed?" Tidwell responded that the
Udall also expressed concern about the administration's proposal to cut capital improvements at the
"Can you tell me what the rationale was for the cut to this program, which creates jobs and supports the core functions of the agency? How do you plan to distribute such a paltry amount of funding for these activities?" Udall asked. Tidwell said "there's no question there will be definitely less road construction," while adding that "we can make a very strong case that our road system, our infrastructure, our bridges, our facilities, our campgrounds - its a good investment."
Finally, Udall asked Tidwell about the
Udall also called for improvements in meaningful government to government consultation with
One thought on “Sen. Udall Calls for Strong Funding to Fight Wildfires, Support New Mexico at Forest Service Budget Hearing”
As a former FS employee and firefighter I strongly agree that fire suppression funding should be a separate line item in the FS budget and funded! In bad fire years when that budget is exceeded, FEMA should fund it like all other disasters.
With regard to other FS budget items. The FS Must produce goods and services as it once did under “Multiple Use Act” . Or…timber, minerals, grazing etc. The FS doesn’t do much but plan. Should get the employees out of their cubicles and back to productive work. It wouldn’t hurt to get rid of some of the preservation obstructionists that that FS hired over the last 20-25 years. The FS should hire people that actually want to do something.
