Sen. Menendez: GOP Should Drop Rotten Health Care Plan, Work With Dems

Earlier this year, congressional Instead, they've doubled-down on their plan to take coverage away from 24 million Americans and give insurance companies permission to discriminate against patients with pre-existing conditions. Throughout 2016, Indeed, before these protections, health insurance companies regularly cited "pre-existing conditions" as an excuse to deny claims, hike premiums, or drop patients from their coverage altogether. No one was safe - whether the customer was a cancer survivor, a worker with arthritis, or a child with asthma, health insurers regularly sent families into bankruptcy. Consumers understand how health insurance is supposed to work. You pay premiums every month so that if you get sick or hurt, you're protected from financial ruin. What Yet, the damage doesn't stop at higher costs. This legislation still eviscerates It also opens doors for insurance companies to start selling junk policies that don't cover essential benefits like hospital stays, prescription drugs, maternity care, and mental illness and substance abuse treatment. We already know what happens when we don't require insurance companies to cover these basic benefits: they don't provide them. We already know what happens when we don't forbid them from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions: they go ahead and do it. We know these things because they are a return to the broken system we had before the Affordable Care Act - one in which consumers were covered only so long as they never needed any coverage. This bill is a rotten deal for consumers and for patients. It's more than an attack on attack on women, or middle-aged workers, or over half a million New Jerseyans covered by Earlier this year, In the end, many of the provisions I fought for were scrapped - including a public option for consumers and a nationwide, as opposed to state-based, insurance marketplace. But that didn't stop me from voting to pass it because I knew what was at stake. There are many ways we could make the Affordable Care Act stronger. That's why it's time Read this original document at: https://www.menendez.senate.gov/news-and-events/press/icymi-sen-menendez_gop-should-drop-rotten-health-care-plan-work-with-dems-
Read this original document at: https://www.menendez.senate.gov/news-and-events/press/icymi-sen-menendez_gop-should-drop-rotten-health-care-plan-work-with-dems-
One thought on “Sen. Menendez: GOP Should Drop Rotten Health Care Plan, Work With Dems”
Paul
Ryan is a greedy jerk
