Sen. Heller Issues Statement on American Health Care Act CBO Score

WASHINGTON, May 24 -- Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., issued the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) score of the American Health Care Act:

"As I have stated previously, while I am in favor of repealing Obamacare, I am opposed to the American Health Care Act (AHCA) in its current form."

"This bill does not do enough to address Nevada's Medicaid population or protect Nevadans with pre-existing conditions. The AHCA is a first step, but not the solution; now the Senate is doing its own work to put forth its own ideas that could work for states like Nevada."

"I remain engaged in discussions with my colleagues from Medicaid expansion states as well as Governor Sandoval, the Administration, and senators on both sides of the aisle to find a viable path forward."

  1. Whatever the Senate bill is it should be defeated since it is being drafted in secret and the Senate leadership plans on seeking a vote without giving the Senate and the public a chance to read and comment on it. Nothing should be jammed down our throats.

