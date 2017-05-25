Sen. Heller Issues Statement on American Health Care Act CBO Score

WASHINGTON , May 24 -- Sen. Dean Heller , R- Nev. , issued the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) score of the American Health Care Act:

"As I have stated previously, while I am in favor of repealing Obamacare, I am opposed to the American Health Care Act (AHCA) in its current form."

"This bill does not do enough to address Nevada's Medicaid population or protect Nevadans with pre-existing conditions. The AHCA is a first step, but not the solution; now the Senate is doing its own work to put forth its own ideas that could work for states like Nevada ."