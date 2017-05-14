Sen. Hatch Issues Statement on House Passage of Bill to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON , May 4 -- Sen. Orrin Hatch , R- Utah , chairman of the Senate Finance Committee , issued the following statement after the House passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA):

"Obamacare's burdensome mandates and crushing taxes have locked the American people into a system of higher costs and less choice. Today House Republicans successfully took a major step towards freeing American families from Obamacare by advancing a bill that dismantles the law's harmful taxes and mandates, while providing patient-centered reforms that put American families - not Washington - in charge of their healthcare decisions.

"As we work to fulfill our promise to our constituents to repeal and replace the law in the Senate , we will be guided by the important principles to address costs and give American families more choices. At the same time, we will be working to put together a package that reflects our member's priorities with the explicit goal of getting 51 votes.

"Coupled with the constraints imposed by the budget reconciliation process, we must manage expectations and remain focused on the art of the doable as we move forward."