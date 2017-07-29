Sen. Alexander Votes to Take Next Step to Repeal, Replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON , July 28 -- Sen. Lamar Alexander , R- Tenn. , chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee , issued the following statement about the Senate's vote not to approve an amendment that would have moved the health care bill debate to a conference of the Senate and the House:

"I voted to take the next step toward what I believed was our best opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"The Senate's failure to do this leaves an urgent problem that I am committed to addressing: Tennessee's state insurance commissioner says our individual insurance market is very near collapse.