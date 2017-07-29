Clicky
Sen. Alexander Votes to Take Next Step to Repeal, Replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON, July 28 -- Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, issued the following statement about the Senate's vote not to approve an amendment that would have moved the health care bill debate to a conference of the Senate and the House:

"I voted to take the next step toward what I believed was our best opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"The Senate's failure to do this leaves an urgent problem that I am committed to addressing: Tennessee's state insurance commissioner says our individual insurance market is very near collapse.

"Unless Congress acts, many of the 350,000 Tennesseans who buy health insurance in that market--songwriters, farmers, the self-employed--face the real prospect of having zero options to buy insurance in 2018 and 2019."

  1. Of these 350,000 Tennesseans, how many had ANY healthcare insurance before the ACA? Congress has the power to fix Obamacare, let’s not throw out the baby with the bath water. Republicans have only tried to implement impediments and it is THEIR doing that the ACA is having such disfunction. I am pretty sure the American People who are being ‘hurt’ by the ACA are those who are simply being asked to shoulder their fair share of societal advance, not the greedy individual.

