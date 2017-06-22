Ron Johnson: ‘Can’t imagine’ voting for a health care bill next week

June 22 -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday that he "can't imagine" voting for a health care bill next week, even as Senate Republican leaders say that's when they could seek a vote on a measure -- the contents of which remain secret.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the outline of a Senate GOP health care bill will be unveiled Thursday, with a vote to follow as soon as next week.

The Senate bill reportedly is based on the one that passed the U.S. House in May, which would roll back swaths of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Johnson, R- Oshkosh , told CNN on Wednesday that he has told Senate GOP leaders: "I'm going to need -- and my constituents -- time to evaluate exactly how this will affect them.

"I definitely think holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed," Johnson said. "I can't imagine, quite honestly, that I'd have the information to evaluate and justify a 'yes' vote within just a week."

Johnson's vote is crucial. With a 52-48 Senate majority, Republicans can afford to lose only two votes to pass a health care bill.

This isn't the first time Johnson has signaled a desire to slow the pace at which congressional Republicans are moving to pass a health care bill. He said last month that it may need to move to the back burner in lieu of a short-term measure to stabilize health insurance markets.

The House GOP bill would remove the Obamacare mandate that everyone purchase health coverage, replace the law's subsidies to buy health coverage with tax credits and roll back the law's taxes on the wealthy and parts of the health care industry.

The House bill would permit states to opt out of Obamacare coverage requirements, including one barring insurers from charging more to cover people with pre-existing health conditions.

The bill also would cut, by more than $800 billion over a decade, Medicaid, the public program of health coverage for the very poor, elderly or disabled.

The Congressional Budget Office found the House bill would result in 23 million fewer Americans having health coverage by 2026. Another report from the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services predicted that number would be 13 million.

The CMS report estimated that in the individual insurance market, average "gross" premiums would be roughly 13 percent lower in 2026 under the House GOP bill. But average "net" premiums, including federal and state coverage subsidies, would be 5 percent higher.

And the average amount that customers would pay out of pocket for health care, through deductibles, co-payments, prescriptions and other costs, would soar by 61 percent, the report found.

