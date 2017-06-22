Senate Majority Leader
The
Johnson, R-
"I definitely think holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed," Johnson said. "I can't imagine, quite honestly, that I'd have the information to evaluate and justify a 'yes' vote within just a week."
Johnson's vote is crucial. With a 52-48
This isn't the first time Johnson has signaled a desire to slow the pace at which congressional
The
The bill also would cut, by more than
The
The CMS report estimated that in the individual insurance market, average "gross" premiums would be roughly 13 percent lower in 2026 under the
And the average amount that customers would pay out of pocket for health care, through deductibles, co-payments, prescriptions and other costs, would soar by 61 percent, the report found.
One thought on “Ron Johnson: ‘Can’t imagine’ voting for a health care bill next week”
I read the few published parts of the bill and it meets the old phrase “take from the poor and give to the rich” saying. I am not personally affected, except for the disgust of our members in Congress.
