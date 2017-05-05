"The
"This bill is the same terrible legislation the
"But that bill wasn't terrible enough to get the votes of the right wing of the
"Every day, we are finding new egregious consequences of this legislation. Last night, the New York Times reported that passing this bill will cut special education programs to over 2500 students with disabilities. Yesterday, the
"So I ask my Republican colleagues - who are you passing this bill for? Are you so out of touch with the lives of real Americans that you no longer understand what it means to struggle to pay your medical bills? Have you traveled so far from the values you claim to uphold that you are willing to force parents to watch their children die of curable diseases because they have reached the lifetime cap on covered costs that your bill reinstates, and they can no longer afford to pay for treatment? Are you willing to gamble away their lives and the lives of their children just to say you passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act?
"Shame on any member who votes for this cowardly, cruel bill and tries to sell this bill to their constituents as a win for the American people. Shame on this House for even considering a bill that could leave the most vulnerable in our country - children born with disabilities, women fleeing domestic violence, older Americans too sick to buy insurance but too young to enroll in
One thought on “Rep. Nadler Issues Statement on Affordable Care Act Repeal”
I fully agree with Mr. Nader ! People will die with this healthcare bill! It’s as simple as that! It’s a death sentence is what it is! So Very Wrong!!!
Seattle Mayor Murray Issues Statement on Trump’s Health Care Bill
John Harris Formerly of RMPG Joins Brady Risk Program Managers as Managing Director
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- NAFA Calls On White House, DOL Chief To Stop Fiduciary Rule
- South Dakota Mutual Fund Investors Could Be In For Surprise
- Study Finds Significant ‘Advice Gap’ Between Millennials, Other Generations
- Punching In Past 65: Older-Worker Rate Highest Since 1962
- LPL Financial To Offer $8M To New Hampshire Investors Under Consent Order
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- It Be Months Before Senate Sorts Out Health Care Reform
- GOP Health Bill Could Boost Costs For Those In Employer-Sponsored Plans
- Cigna Tops 1Q Profit Forecasts
- Those Already Sick Still Face Coverage Problems, Experts Say
- HHS Secretary: Health Can’t Improve Unless People’s Lives Do
Life Insurance