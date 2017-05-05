Rep. Mitchell Issues Statement on Passage of American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON , May 4 -- Rep. Paul Mitchell , R- Mich. , issued the following following statement on passage of The American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628):

"The Affordable Care Act continues to collapse; premiums, copays, and deductibles continue to rise; and families continue to struggle. Doing nothing is not an option.

"I know from business; rarely can you achieve the 'perfect' deal. Perfect doesn't exist in negotiation. Over the past few weeks, changes have been made to improve the American Health Care Act.

"This final legislation delivers relief from the burdens of the Affordable Care Act, while reaffirming our commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to care.

"The American Health Care Act eliminates the Affordable Care Act's mandates and taxes and establishes a system of incentives through tax credits, rather than punishing individuals for not purchasing insurance. Those who do not already receive coverage from their employer, Medicaid , or Medicare , are eligible for tax credits to help them purchase insurance.

"It has long been a priority of mine to ensure that all Americans, especially those with the highest health care needs and costs, are protected. This legislation targets funds directly to support those who need it most. Giving states the flexibility to make that happen is critical to lowering premiums and guaranteeing access for everyone."