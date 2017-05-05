Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Rep. Mitchell Issues Statement on Passage of American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON, May 4 -- Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., issued the following following statement on passage of The American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628):

"The Affordable Care Act continues to collapse; premiums, copays, and deductibles continue to rise; and families continue to struggle. Doing nothing is not an option.

"I know from business; rarely can you achieve the 'perfect' deal. Perfect doesn't exist in negotiation. Over the past few weeks, changes have been made to improve the American Health Care Act.

"This final legislation delivers relief from the burdens of the Affordable Care Act, while reaffirming our commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to care.

"The American Health Care Act eliminates the Affordable Care Act's mandates and taxes and establishes a system of incentives through tax credits, rather than punishing individuals for not purchasing insurance. Those who do not already receive coverage from their employer, Medicaid, or Medicare, are eligible for tax credits to help them purchase insurance.

"It has long been a priority of mine to ensure that all Americans, especially those with the highest health care needs and costs, are protected. This legislation targets funds directly to support those who need it most. Giving states the flexibility to make that happen is critical to lowering premiums and guaranteeing access for everyone."

One thought on “Rep. Mitchell Issues Statement on Passage of American Health Care Act”

  1. Mr. Mitchell, With your votes on this legislation, the fiasco of allowing coal industries to dump wastes in waterways, and how I believe you will be voting on destroying Dodds/Frank, you have motivated this retired voter in Lapeer to both beginning to donate for and become actively involved in working for your defeat in the next election that you are up in. You were elected to represent the best interests of the people, not corporations, special interests and your political party.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance