Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee; and Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., – News conference

**New TIME: 4 p.m. EVENT: Rep. Keith Ellison , D- Minn. , deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee ; and Rep. Raul Grijalva , D- Ariz. , hold a news conference with Congressional Progressive Caucus members to discuss opposition to the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. DATE: March 23, 2017 LOCATION: House Triangle, U.S. Capitol CONTACT: 202-225-4755 (Ellison)

