**New TIME: EVENT: Rep. DATE: LOCATION: House Triangle, CONTACT: 202-225-4755 (Ellison)
**New
TIME:
EVENT: Rep.
DATE:
LOCATION: House Triangle,
CONTACT: 202-225-4755 (Ellison)
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee; and Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., – News conference”
Rep. Ellison
There are around 35 republican congress members who represent districts that Hillary Clinton either won are got in the upper 40% of the vote. The republicans just gave the democrats a possible winning issue, by passing the internet privacy bill. If the issue is crafted right democrats will be able to accuse republicans of allowing internet companies to spy on citizens, may be in some cases collecting very sensitive information, such as may be medical or finical. Then selling the information to the highest bidder.
Ex-Legislator Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Out Of $2M
The Latest: ‘Essential’ benefits in play on health bill
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- IMOs to DOL: Delay Rule and Fix Our Exemption
- Study: 51 Percent Of Workers Fear Outliving Nest Egg
- ACLI Issues Statement On Retirement Savings Plans
- Former Investment Broker Charged In $1M Fraud
- SEC Halts Fraud Targeting Seniors
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Study: 51 Percent Of Workers Fear Outliving Nest Egg
- Minnesota Lawmakers Strike Reinsurance Deal
- MetLife Expands Bundled Benefits to Small Groups
- Lara Announces Details On Single-Payer Health Proposal For California
- Minnesota Legislature Set To Vote On $542M Reinsurance Deal
Life Insurance