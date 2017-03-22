Clicky
Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee; and Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., – News conference

TIME: 4 p.m.

EVENT: Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee; and Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., hold a news conference with Congressional Progressive Caucus members to discuss opposition to the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

DATE: March 23, 2017

LOCATION: House Triangle, U.S. Capitol

CONTACT: 202-225-4755 (Ellison)

  1. Rep. Ellison

    There are around 35 republican congress members who represent districts that Hillary Clinton either won are got in the upper 40% of the vote. The republicans just gave the democrats a possible winning issue, by passing the internet privacy bill. If the issue is crafted right democrats will be able to accuse republicans of allowing internet companies to spy on citizens, may be in some cases collecting very sensitive information, such as may be medical or finical. Then selling the information to the highest bidder.

