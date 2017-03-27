REP. JOHNSON STATEMENT ON AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT

Washington D.C. - Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement regarding the American Health Care Act:

"I was on the Floor of the House of Representatives an hour ago when the Speaker of the House made the call to pull the American Health Care Act. There were ongoing concerns with the details and effects of the bill, and I've spent countless hours discussing it with my colleagues over the past couple weeks--and three hours in phone calls and meetings with President Trump just yesterday--trying to improve the bill with conservative, market-based amendments to improve the lives of all Americans. I want to commend the president and House leadership on their tremendous effort and good faith in the process. As President Trump and Speaker Ryan just noted in their press conferences, there is an extraordinary amount of important work and opportunity ahead of us.

"Obamacare is failing and the American people are suffering because of it. I have already signed on to co-sponsor Rep. Steve King's bill which fully repeals Obamacare and relieves businesses and families of its burdens. After more than 7 years of bad policy nearly destroying the healthcare market, we must be sure every action we take to replace Obamacare is well planned and executed. Postponing this vote affords Congress the opportunity to create real relief for the American people and will give us the time needed to get it right. Rest assured, this fight is not over."

