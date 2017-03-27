"I was on the Floor of the "Obamacare is failing and the American people are suffering because of it. I have already signed on to co-sponsor Rep. Read this original document at: https://mikejohnson.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-johnson-statement-american-health-care-act
"I was on the Floor of the
"Obamacare is failing and the American people are suffering because of it. I have already signed on to co-sponsor Rep.
Read this original document at: https://mikejohnson.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-johnson-statement-american-health-care-act
One thought on “REP. JOHNSON STATEMENT ON AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT”
Dear Rep. Johnson,
From articles I’ve read, the healthcare law proposed by Paul Ryan was no better and perhaps worse than Obamacare which it was intended to replace. This is evidence that the GOP establishment is just as out-of-touch with the private sector as is the DNC establishment.
I would hope that an improved healthcare law is currently in the works, otherwise every GOP member of Congress who included the repeal of Obamacare in their platform should tender their resignation for failure to perform.
Finally, your predecessor, John Fleming, was one of the few Congressmen (or Senators) who proposed that any new healthcare law approved by Congress should apply equally to ALL Federal Government employees whether they be elected, appointed or hired through Civil Service. If this provision was required, I think the private sector would be better legislation on all matters.
I will appreciate your working towards getting the Federal Government out of the healthcare business as much as possible.
Thank you,
Joe R. White, Jr.
Haughton, LA
Congressman Issa’s Statement Cancelled American Health Care Act Vote
Lance Statement on the American Health Care Act
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Americans Lax On Emergency Savings; What Advisors Can Do
- VAs Outlook: Worse Before it Gets Better
- DOL Rule Generates Flood of Comments, Petitions
- Ownership Tilts to Broader Mix of Life Products
- Survey Says: 79% of Americans Shun Advisors
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- What’s Next For Health Care Reform?
- Oklahoma Looks To Roll Back Required Health Care Benefits
- Health Insurance Premiums Under ACA vs. AHCA: County-Level Data
- Zenefits Ordered To Pay $26,000 For Licensing Violations In Iowa
- PIA Opposes Proposal To Allow Health Insurance Sales Across State Lines
Life Insurance