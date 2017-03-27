Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

REP. JOHNSON STATEMENT ON AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT

Washington D.C. - Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement regarding the American Health Care Act:

"I was on the Floor of the House of Representatives an hour ago when the Speaker of the House made the call to pull the American Health Care Act. There were ongoing concerns with the details and effects of the bill, and I've spent countless hours discussing it with my colleagues over the past couple weeks--and three hours in phone calls and meetings with President Trump just yesterday--trying to improve the bill with conservative, market-based amendments to improve the lives of all Americans. I want to commend the president and House leadership on their tremendous effort and good faith in the process. As President Trump and Speaker Ryan just noted in their press conferences, there is an extraordinary amount of important work and opportunity ahead of us.

"Obamacare is failing and the American people are suffering because of it. I have already signed on to co-sponsor Rep. Steve King's bill which fully repeals Obamacare and relieves businesses and families of its burdens. After more than 7 years of bad policy nearly destroying the healthcare market, we must be sure every action we take to replace Obamacare is well planned and executed. Postponing this vote affords Congress the opportunity to create real relief for the American people and will give us the time needed to get it right. Rest assured, this fight is not over."

Read this original document at: https://mikejohnson.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-johnson-statement-american-health-care-act

One thought on “REP. JOHNSON STATEMENT ON AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT”

  1. Dear Rep. Johnson,

    From articles I’ve read, the healthcare law proposed by Paul Ryan was no better and perhaps worse than Obamacare which it was intended to replace. This is evidence that the GOP establishment is just as out-of-touch with the private sector as is the DNC establishment.

    I would hope that an improved healthcare law is currently in the works, otherwise every GOP member of Congress who included the repeal of Obamacare in their platform should tender their resignation for failure to perform.

    Finally, your predecessor, John Fleming, was one of the few Congressmen (or Senators) who proposed that any new healthcare law approved by Congress should apply equally to ALL Federal Government employees whether they be elected, appointed or hired through Civil Service. If this provision was required, I think the private sector would be better legislation on all matters.

    I will appreciate your working towards getting the Federal Government out of the healthcare business as much as possible.

    Thank you,
    Joe R. White, Jr.
    Haughton, LA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance